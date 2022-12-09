While Fyffe’s players stood along the 35-yard line awaiting the presentation of their AHSAA Class 2A state championship trophy, head coach Paul Benefield hugged each player down the line.

It was a sentimental moment under the bright lights of Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium after the Big Red Machine proved to be unstoppable for a sixth season since going 15-0 for the first time in program history in 2014, churning its way past the sixth-ranked B.B. Comer Tigers 40-28 for the 2A state title last Friday.

