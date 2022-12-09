While Fyffe’s players stood along the 35-yard line awaiting the presentation of their AHSAA Class 2A state championship trophy, head coach Paul Benefield hugged each player down the line.
It was a sentimental moment under the bright lights of Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium after the Big Red Machine proved to be unstoppable for a sixth season since going 15-0 for the first time in program history in 2014, churning its way past the sixth-ranked B.B. Comer Tigers 40-28 for the 2A state title last Friday.
“Just glad to see a smile on their faces, because their hard work has paid off,” said Benefield, who notched his 336th career coaching victory.
The Red Devils finished 15-0 for the first time since 2020, when they defeated Montgomery Catholic 21-16 in the 3A state championship game in Tuscaloosa to claim their third state title in a row, as well as their third consecutive 15-0 season. In their previous trip to Auburn in 2019, the Red Devils earned a 56-7 victory against Reeltown. Fyffe beat Luverne 21-19 for the state title in 2018.
The Red Devils earned a 28-0 victory against Aliceville and finished 15-0 in 2016, rebounding after falling to Elba in the championship game in the previous year. In 2014, Fyffe’s first perfect season in program history, the Red Devils defeated Elba 28-17.
In last Friday’s 2A final, the Red Devils turned a 26-16 halftime advantage into a 33-16 lead midway through the third quarter with a 19-yard touchdown run by Brodie Hicks, who garnered game MVP honors after rushing for a 2A final-record five touchdowns.
The Tigers pulled within 33-22 before Hick’s fifth rushing score with 3:57 to play in regulation gave Fyffe an extra cushion.
“This year didn’t really go as we expected it, but we lost to a great team,” said B.B. Comer sophomore Richard Weed.
Fyffe collected two of B.B. Comer’s four fumbles, and Simon Hicks intercepted a pass that led to a 1-yard rushing score by Brodie Hicks with 13 seconds left in the opening half.
While the Red Devils thrived in the championship game, they had no shortage of support.
“Tonight was the loudest I’ve heard our crowd, and I think it had an effect on the game. They were loud and proud,” Benefield said.
