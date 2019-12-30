Fyffe boys win Don Webb Sr. Classic

Gabe Gardner and Parker Godwin combined for 56 points and the Fyffe boys defeated Talladega 92-75 to win the Don Webb Sr. Classic championship in Scottsboro on Saturday.
Gardner scored 29 points and Godwin added 27 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as the Red Devils improved to 14-1. Brody Dalton scored 13 points, Micah Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds and Tate Goolesby finished with seven rebounds.
Fyffe led 49-39 at halftime and 70-57 entering the fourth quarter.
Kade Simmons had 29 points for Talladega and Darius Wilson chipped in 16 points.
Godwin had 19 points, Austin Buster added 11 points and Johnson 10 points in Fyffe’s 62-36 victory against Scottsboro in the tournament’s semifinal round.
