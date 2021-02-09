Logan Neil scored 17 points and Brylan Gray had 10 points in Fort Payne’s 48-43 loss to Scottsboro in the semifinal round of the Class 6A, Area 15 Tournament in Scottsboro on Monday night.
Fort Payne’s season ended with eight wins.
Audrey Holland led Scottsboro with 18 points and Lexie Bennett and Jadaya Edmonson finished with 10 points apiece.
Bennett scored eight of her 10 points in the opening quarter, including a 3-pointer to help Scottsboro take a 15-12 lead.
Neil sank three 3-pointers and added a pair of free throws during the second-quarter stretch to help bring Fort Payne within 30-28 at intermission.
Scottsboro outscored Fort Payne 9-4 in the third period. Gray accounted for both of Fort Payne baskets in the frame, as Allie Scott hit a 3-pointer and Edmonson added two baskets from inside the perimeter.
Sydney Hickman made a 3-point basket and Neil scored twice from inside the 3-point arc and added two foul shots for Fort Payne in the final period, but Scottsboro’s seven-point advantage at the start of the quarter was too much for Fort Payne to overcome.
Holland made a 3-pointer and had seven points in the fourth for Scottsboro.
Gray led Fort Payne with 15 points, Graidin Haas added 12 and Neil 11 in a 55-50 loss to North Jackson on senior night Friday.
Alexis Moore paced North Jackson with 11 points.
