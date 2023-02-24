The Fort Payne girls tennis team earned a 6-3 victory against Cherokee County, while the boys took a 6-3 loss at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday.
In girls singles, Fort Payne’s Courtnie Rae Carroll defeated Cherokee County’s Brooke Hincy 8-1 at No. 1, and Fort Payne’s Anna Kate Akins beat Aubree Sipsy 8-2 at No. 2. Cherokee County’s Navaeh Gaidurgis topped Fort Payne’s Jessica Simpson 8-2 at No. 3, while Fort Payne’s Cadence Burkhead picked up an 8-5 win against Cherokee County’s Briley Hincy at No. 4. Fort Payne’s Micaela Domingo earned an 8-5 victory against Cherokee County’s Mattie Goss at No. 5, and Fort Payne’s Debbie Domingo scored an 8-2 triumph against Shirah Frost at No. 6.
