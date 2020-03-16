Collinsville and Fort Payne girls basketball players were recognized on the 2019-20 AHSAA All-State teams this weekend.
Collinsville’s Brittany Rivera, a senior, was listed on Class 2A’s first team and fellow senior Hadley Hamilton was acknowledged as a third-team member. Coach Jon Tidmore was named as 2A’s coach of the year.
The Panthers finished their season with the program’s first state championship, following a victory against defending 2A state champion Cold Springs in the state final in Birmingham.
Fort Payne junior Kylie Neil claimed third-team all-state honors after leading the Wildcats in scoring and into the Class 2A Northeast Regional final in Jacksonville.
Neil scored a career high 38 points in Fort Payne’s win against Southside in December.
The Wildcats won the 6A, Area 13 championship with a win against Albertville on Feb. 6. It was the program’s first area title since 2016.
Here’s the complete list of all-state performers:
Class 7A
(First team)
Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park, Sr., G, 6-0
Aniya Hubbard, Hoover, So., G-F, 5-9
Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., G, 6-0
Kelsey Thompson, Davidson, So., G, 5-9
Nya Valentine, McGill-Toolen, Jr., G, 5-3
(Second team)
Emily Bowman, Huntsville, Sr., C, 6-6
Kennedi Hawkins, Florence, Sr., F, 5-10
MG Lymon, Foley, Jr., G, 5-6
Olivia Porter, Auburn, So., G, 5-8
Ariel Thompson, Theodore, Sr., F, 6-1
(Third team)
Bri Hodges, Austin, Sr., C, 5-11
Reniya Kelly, Hoover, Fr., G, 5-5
Kaitlyn Knight, Foley, Sr., G, 5-5
Elissa Murry, Theodore, Sr., G, 5-5
Sierra Roberts, Central-Phenix City, Sr., G, 5-6
(Honorable mention)
Jasmyn Burts, Central-Phenix City, So., G, 5-7
Camille Chase, Spain Park, So., G, 5-6
Alyah Postma, Lee-Montgomery, So., G, 5-3
Emma Smith, Vestavia Hills, So., G, 5-7
(Coach of the year)
Will Copeland, Florence
Class 6A
(First team)
Elsie Harris, B.C. Rain, Sr., G, 5-6
Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green, Sr., F, 5-10
Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula, Jr., G, 5-9
Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals, Jr., G-F, 6-1
Jamya Tyus, McAdory, Sr., G, 5-7
(Second team)
Alexis Andrews, Park Crossing, So., G, 5-8
Caroline Bachus, Athens, So., F, 6-3
Bre'Anna Rhodes, Carver-Montgomery, Jr., F, 6-0
Kassidy Schnoer, Homewood, Sr., C, 6-2
Randrea Wright, Carver-Birmingham, Jr., G, 5-8
(Third team)
Anna Katherine Eastman, Cullman, Sr., G, 5-4
Alexis Hudgens, Dothan, Jr., G, 5-8
Ananda Hughley, Opelika, Sr., G, 5-9
Kylie Neil, Fort Payne, Jr., F, 5-8
Fantaisa Wilson, Northridge, Fr., G, 5-6
(Honorable mention)
Kristin Brown, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., G, 5-7
Tatyanna Davis, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., F, 6-1
MaKenzie Hill, Hazel Green, Sr., G, 5-8
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle, So., G, 5-8
(Coach of the year)
Devin Booth, Opelika
Class 5A
(First team)
Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson, Sr., G, 5-7
Quintasia Leatherwood, Central-Tuscaloosa, Sr., G, 5-3
Destinee McGhee, Madison Academy, Sr., C, 6-2
Samira Moore, Charles Henderson, Sr., C, 6-3
Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield, So., F, 6-0
(Second team)
Aaliyah Austin, Faith Academy, Sr., F, 6-2
Keiara Griffin, Ramsay, Sr., F, 6-0
Jaden Langford, Madison Academy, Sr., G, 5-8
Jirah Rogers, East Limestone, Jr., F, 6-1
Sakyia White, Central-Tuscaloosa, Sr., F, 6-2
(Third team)
Destiny Garrett, Pleasant Grove, Sr., G, 5-4
Mia Hollingsworth, Hamilton, 8th, G, 5-8
Naomi Jones, Jackson, Fr., C, 6-3
Sidney Stephen, LeFlore, Sr., G, 5-7
Maggie West, Shelby Co., Sr., F, 5-9
(Honorable mention)
Renijah Brown, Marbury, Jr., G, 5-7
Miriam Oldacre, West Point, Sr., G, 5-7
(Coach of the year)
John Welborn, West Point
Class 4A
(First team)
Allasha Dudley, Anniston, Jr., G, 5-6
Madie Krieger, Rogers, So., G, 5-6
Shamari Thirlkill, Deshler, Sr., G, 5-4
Jenna Walker, Priceville, Jr., G, 5-8
Jada Watkins, Sumter Central, Jr., G, 5-9
(Second team)
Adrianna Galloway, Headland, Sr., G, 5-6
Asia Barclay, Anniston, Jr., F, 6-1
Ke'Asia McKinney, Childersburg, Sr., F, 5-10
Taylor Smith, Sipsey Valley, Sr., G, 5-6
Jordyn Starr, Cherokee Co., Sr., G, 5-5
(Third team)
Kayla Broom, Jacksonville, Jr., G, 6-0
Laura Lee Keener, Central-Florence, Sr., G, 5-4
Kiana Montgomery, Anniston, Sr., F, 6-2
Chloe Siegel, Deshler, Fr., G, 5-6
Chardai Watkins, Sumter Central, So., G, 5-9
(Honorable mention)
Darian Bell, Ashford, Sr., G, 5-10
Kristen Shields, Hokes Bluff, Sr., F, 5-5
Emma Kate Smith, Trinity, Fr., G, 5-7
(Coach of the year)
Jana Killen, Deshler
Class 3A
(First team)
Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian, So., G, 5-8
Molly Heard, Pisgah, So., F-G, 5-11
Jemeriah Moore, Midfield, Sr., G, 5-10
Ruthie Smith, Lauderdale Co., Fr., C, 6-1
Emma Kate Tittle, Winfield, So., G, 5-6
(Second team)
Morgan Holland, Susan Moore, Sr., G-F, 5-8
Emma Hood, Pleasant Valley, Sr., F, 5-8
Allie Kelley, Straughn, Jr., F, 5-9
Kelly Pickett, Hanceville, Sr., G, 5-6
Aleria Smith, T.R. Miller, Sr., C, 5-10
(Third team)
Kallie Allen, Phil Campbell, Sr., G, 5-9
Skye Harris, Pike Road, Jr., G, 5-7
Hallie Holmes, Susan Moore, Jr., G, 5-7
Shekinah McDaniel, Providence Christian, Sr., G, 5-5
Chloe Womack, Pisgah, Sr., F-G, 5-9
(Honorable mention)
Madi Caddell, Montgomery Academy, Jr., G, 5-7
Ja'Nazsia Nettles, T.R. Miller, Sr., G, 5-4
(Coach of the year)
Carey Ellison, Pisgah
Class 2A
(First team)
Cordasia Harris, Central-Hayneville, Sr., F, 6-0
Iemyiah Harris, Sacred Heart, Sr., G, 5-3
Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs, Sr., F, 5-11
Brittany Rivera, Collinsville, Sr., F, 5-9
Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co., Jr., C-F, 6-3
(Second team)
Feliah Greer, LaFayette, Jr., F, 5-7
Zakyria Johnson, Ariton, Sr., G-F, 5-11
Mary Beth Long, G.W. Long, Sr., C, 6-1
Derrica McCall, Central-Hayneville, Sr., G, 5-8
Alexis Smith, Cedar Bluff, Sr., G-F, 5-11
(Third team)
Madisen Grimsley, Abbeville, Sr., C, 6-0
Hadley Hamilton, Collinsville, Jr., G, 5-10
Makayla Langston, Reeltown, So., F, 5-11
Tori Vice, Ohatchee, Jr., G, 5-9
Toni West, Cold Springs, Jr., G, 5-7
(Honorable mention)
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, Fr., F, 5-10
Serena Hardty, Sacred Heart, 8th, G, 5-2
Lanie Henderson, Sand Rock, So., G, 5-9
(Coach of the year)
Jon Tidmore, Collinsville
Class 1A
(First team)
India Brown, Coosa Christian, Sr., F, 6-2
Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage, Sr., G, 5-10
Ally McCollum, Phillips, Sr., F, 6-1
Bailee Usrey, Skyline, Sr., G-F, 5-7
Neely Welsh, Spring Garden, So., F, 5-11
(Second team)
Ace Austin, Spring Garden, 7th, G, 5-0
Neely Johns, Mars Hill, Sr., G, 5-8
Whitney Novak, St. Luke's, Jr., G-F, 5-11
Alexandria Orr, R.A. Hubbard, Sr., G, 5-6
Gabby Perkins, Brantley, Jr., F-C, 6-0
(Third team)
Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke's, So., G, 5-8
Breanna Glaze, Lanett, So., G, 6-2
Faith Johnson, Talladega Co. Central, So., G, 5-6
Ansley Tate, Belgreen, Sr., G, 5-8
Morgan White, Westminster-Oak Mountain, Sr., G, 5-8
(Honorable mention)
Tenasia Gordon, Georgiana, Jr., G, 5-9
Imani Thompson, Holy Spirit, Sr., G, 5-0
Timya Thurman, Linden, Fr., C, 6-3
Nina Williams, Elba, So., G, 5-6
(Coach of the year)
Ricky Austin, Spring Garden
AISA
(First team)
Augusta Arnold, Southern Academy, Jr., G, 5-4
Mya Brooks, Glenwood, Jr., F, 5-10
Grace Davis, Clarke Prep, Fr., F-G, 5-10
Mae Etheridge, Patrician, Sr., F, 5-8
Chloe Johnson, Lee-Scott, So., G, 5-8
(Second team)
Cahley Acreman, Fort Dale Academy, So., G, 5-5
Magan Chapman, Southern Academy, Jr., F, 5-9
Ruth Dees, Monroe Academy, Sr., G, 5-7
Shelby Renfroe, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr., F, 5-5
Mary Baxley Smith, Lee-Scott, Sr., F, 5-11
(Third team)
Zaria Johnson, Evangel Christian, So., C, 6-4
Caroline Lewis, Pickens Academy, Sr., G, 5-6
Anna Murph, Lakeside, Sr., F, 6-0
Ashlyn Simpson, Northside Methodist, Sr., G-F, 5-10
Britten Stephens, Chambers Academy, Jr., F, 6-0
(Honorable mention)
McKayla Barber, Springwood, Sr., G, 5-9
Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, 8th, G, 5-7
Grace Compton, Clarke Prep, Jr., F, 5-7
Analeigh Givens, Abbeville Christian, Sr., F, 5-7
(Coach of the year)
Wade Goodman, Pickens Academy
