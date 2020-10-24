Geraldine's three first-half touchdowns provided enough offense to defeat Collinsville 19-14 in Geraldine on Friday night.
River Walling scored on a 1-yard run before Caleb Hall added a 35-yard touchdown to lift the Bulldogs (6-3, 4-2 Class 3A, Region 7) to a 12-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Malachi Orr scored on a 16-yard run to pull the Panthers (5-4, 2-4) within 12-7 with 3:35 remaining in the half.
Troy Willoughby capped Geraldine's scoring with a 16-yard run with 1:03 left until halftime to make it a 19-7 Bulldogs advantage.
Orr added an 18-yard scoring run with 8:20 left in the third and the rest of the game remained scoreless.
Geraldine locked up the region's third-seed for the upcoming state playoffs and visits Crossville on Friday.
Collinsville will miss the postseason for the first time since 2017. The Panthers' season wraps up with a trip to Valley Head on Friday.
