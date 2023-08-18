During the varsity-only first half of Fort Payne’s fall jamboree against visiting Oxford, the Wildcats’ offense only crossed midfield once.
Mason Mims tossed two first-half touchdown passes, as the Yellow Jackets scored on their first three series and led 21-0 at halftime, before the scoreboard was wiped clear for a second half of varsity and JV action at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Stadium on Thursday night.
“I knew (the Yellow Jackets) had two defensive linemen that are probably as good as anybody else we’ll see this season,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said. “I knew we’d have a hard time blocking them — we tried to double them when we could — but they did a good job of getting some pressure with three and sometimes they would blitz and send four and get those guys matched up.
“Whether we were efficient throwing or not — and we weren’t very efficient — we wanted to see what we could do in the passing game against a really high-quality defense with really good pass rushers.”
While Oxford’s defense stymied Fort Payne throughout the varsity half, the offense was forced to punt just once and turned over the ball once.
Oxford’s Hudson Gilman picked off a Dax Varnadore pass on the Wildcats’ opening drive, leading to Mims connecting with Jayden Lewis for a 21-yard touchdown. Reymundo Barrera’s extra-point kick made it 7-0 with 9:31 remaining in the first quarter.
After Fort Payne’s second series ended in a three-and-out, Oxford’s Jaydon Thomas punched in a 3-yard scoring run up the middle on third-and-goal with 5:40 to play in the period.
A pass interference call against the Yellow Jackets allowed Fort Payne to reach its own 45-yard line before punting the ball away at the 4:09 mark.
The Yellow Jackets converted a fourth-and-4 from Fort Payne’s 26-yard line to keep their next offensive series alive. Mims capped the drive by tossing a fade to Camare Hampton in the back-left corner of the end zone for a 3-yard score. Barrera’s ensuing kick gave Oxford’s varsity its final output with 11:54 to play in the half.
“I thought we had some good moments, defensively, but what hurt us were some plays in space: Oxford making us miss or our guys falling down,” Elmore said. “We wanted to see that kind of ability this time of year and find out where we are. I don’t want the first time for our kids to see that kind of team be in a region game or a playoff game, so we’re glad we got a chance to do it tonight and we’ll learn from it.”
An incomplete throw by Mims on a fourth-and-3 play from Fort Payne’s 28 resulted in the Yellow Jackets’ first turnover of the night. They punted for the first time with 40 seconds to play until halftime.
Fort Payne’s varsity offense advanced into Oxford territory in the final minute of the half. Facing a defensive rush, Varnadore slung a pass to Kaden Dubose for a 34-yard gain; it was also Fort Payne’s longest passing play of the game.
The Wildcats reached Oxford’s 17 before calling timeout with 0.3 seconds left. Conner Hughes’ ensuing 44-yard field goal try pushed wide left as time expired.
“We’ll go back to work and watch the film and try to improve,” Elmore said. “I would rather learn this stuff tonight than I would five or six weeks from now.”
During the JV fourth quarter, Hayden Chambers drilled a 32-yard field goal with 7:18 remaining.
Out of 110 players on the roster, about 100 players dressed for the game. Elmore said the coaches substituted in all or nearly all available players.
“We might’ve missed one or two,” he said. “That last quarter went pretty quick, but we got most of them in the game and that was the goal. The JV guys are going to have plenty of JV games later and it’ll be easier to get them in those games.”
Fort Payne begins regular-season competition next Friday, hosting TopCat rival Scottsboro at 7 p.m.
