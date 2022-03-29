The annual Sand Mountain Super 6 basketball teams were released last week, with seven DeKalb County players being in the mix.
The Super 6 teams, selected by coaches from teams competing in the annual Sand Mountain Tournament, included Geraldine’s Gracey Johnson, Plainview’s Lauren Jimmerson, Sylvania’s Leianna Currie and Ider’s Makinley Traylor on the girls team. Pisgah’s Kallie Tinker and Molly Heard were also voted onto the team.
On the boys’ side, Plainview’s Cole Millican and Luke Smith and Geraldine’s Jaxon Colvin were selected from DeKalb, with North Sand Mountain’s Derek Bearden and Section’s Jacob Cooper and Logan Patterson.
