Tigers burn Blue Devils

The Valley Head Tigers picked up their first region win in two years Friday night with a 32-7 win over the Falkville Blue Devils.
The Tigers drew first blood late in the first quarter when Jordan Burt ran for 19 yards to score his first of four touchdowns of the night to put the Tigers up 6-0.
Half way through the second quarter, Burt scurried 8 yards past a host of Falkville defenders to score his second touchdown of the night. Immediately following the touchdown, Burt scored the 2-point conversion to make the lead 14-0.
Falkville’s Mitchell Elliot finally put the Blue Devils on the scoreboard with an 89-yard kickoff return. Petyon Sallee sent the extra point through the uprights to bring the score to 14-7 at the half.
Just five seconds into the fourth quarter, Marlonn Trinidad scampered one yard across the goal line to pad the Tigers’ lead to 20-7.
With 6:18 left in the game, Burt struck again from 27 yards out. The Tigers missed the PAT, but still held the lead at 26-7.
With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Burt scored his final touchdown of the night to secure the 32-7 win for the Tigers.
Burt had 23 carries for 122 yards and Trinidad had 31 carries for a total of 213 yards.
With 433 yards of rushing, Head Coach Heath Vincent said his offensive line was essential in the win.
“A single week makes a big difference,” Vincent said. “I was happy with the way they responded and the way they are fighting to get their program back. This is our first region win in two years, and the offensive line was key in it. I am very proud of all of them.”
The Valley Head Tigers will defend their territory next week when they face the Gaylesville Trojans.
