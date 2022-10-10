Fort Payne's Skyler Cody had 139 yards receiving on four receptions for three touchdowns in a 46-14 win against Hazel Green, garnering 31.4% of the online vote for The Times-Journal Player of the Week, presented by Bobby Ledbetter's Twin City Used Cars.
The junior reeled in scoring passes of 45 and 21 yards from Dax Varnadore and scored on a 79-yard catch-and-run from a Jake Barnes pass, all in the first half, as the Wildcats constructed a 26-0 halftime advantage en route to improving to 6-1 (3-1 in region play.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.