Today

Partly cloudy skies. High 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Light freezing rain will become a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.