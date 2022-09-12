Plainview topped Fort Payne 2-0 in the gold final of the Fort Payne Invitational at Fort Payne High School on Saturday.
Fort Payne earned 2-0 wins against Collinsville, North Jackson, Hayden and Susan Moore, leading into the gold final.
Cooper Garrett finished the tournament with 55 assists, 43 kills, 16 digs and nine aces for the Wildcats. Natalie Hotalen added 49 assists and 15 digs, Anna Banks chipped in 68 digs with eight aces and Layla Kirby had 31 kills, 22 digs and 10 aces.
— In the Fort Payne Invitational against North Jackson, Collinsville earned a 2-0 victory.
Rylee Tillery dished out 10 assists with two kills and one block, and Gracie Griggs finished with five kills and one assist, block and ace. Chloe Davis registered four blocks with two kills and one ace, Sofia Bustos tallied five kills and Emelia Vega added two assists and one kill.
— At a tournament at Hartselle on Saturday, Geraldine defeated Addison and took losses against Sparkman, Priceville and Alexandria.
Geraldine topped Addison 2-1 (19-25, 25-20, 15-11), lost to Sparkman 2-0 (20-25, 20-25), Priceville 2-1 (25-23, 24-26, 6-15) and Alexandria 2-0 (19-25, 28-30).
Geraldine’s Emma Baker recorded her 1,000th career assist this weekend. She compiled 45 assists with 17 digs, three aces and two kills across the tournament.
Jaycee Berrong registered 27 assists with 11 digs, three aces and two blocks for Geraldine. Brooklyn Hall tallied 37 kills, six blocks, five digs, two aces and one assist. Kaleigh Butler added 16 kills, seven blocks and four digs, Bella Pettis recorded 33 digs with 11 kills, two blocks and one ace and Hallie Burns chipped in 38 digs and eight assists. Kentlei Rogers had 17 kills with four digs and two blocks, Jodie Willis tallied 17 digs, two aces and one kill and assist, while Emma Stephenson added seven digs, six kills and three blocks and Madison Gentry had two kills and blocks.
