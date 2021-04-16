Ike Rowell finished with a 4-for-4 hitting effort and scored two runs with an RBI, as the top-seeded Fyffe Red Devils toppled the No. 8 Crossville Lions 7-1 in the quarterfinal round of the 2021 DeKalb County Baseball Tournament in Fyffe on Thursday.
The Red Devils remained undefeated while improving their record to 19-0. They plated five runs in the third inning to take a commanding 6-0 advantage, scoring on three singles and two walks.
Brody Dalton and Riley West each recorded two hits for Fyffe, who finished with 11 total hits.
Parker Godwin relieved Tanner Cowart with three innings to earn the win. He allowed one run on two hits while striking out two and walking one.
Cowart sat eight Crossville batters and walked none while surrendering no runs on one hit.
The Lions fell to 4-15.
Geraldine 1, Collinsville 0:
Colton Lusher singled on a line drive to center field and Miles Benton scored on the throw to home, pushing No. 4-seeded Geraldine past No. 5 Collinsville in eight innings in the opening round of the 2021 DeKalb County Baseball Tournament on Thursday.
Geraldine (13-12) and Collinsville (12-15) finished with five hits apiece. The Panthers left 11 runners stranded in scoring position to Geraldine’s five.
Anthony Martin threw a shutout in seven innings of work for the Bulldogs. He sat 15 Collinsville batters and walked six while allowing five hits. Andrew Fowler relieved him and surrendered no hits in the eighth inning.
Keaton DeBoard led the Panthers at the plate with three hits and Dalton Hughes had two hits, including a double.
Hughes pitched a complete game, delivering five strikeouts and walking two.
