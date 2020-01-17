Wildcats Evans, Moses joining forces at Snead State

FORT PAYNE — Dylan Evans and Brady Moses get to golf alongside each other for another 2 years.
The Fort Payne seniors were joined by family, friends and coaches as they signed national letters of intent with Snead State Community College at Fort Payne High School on Friday morning.
(Dylan) and I have a good relationship, and when the idea of the two of us going to the same college came up, we thought it was a great idea,” Moses said.
Said Evans: “It means a lot to have someone there that I know personally. I’m ready for our next step.”
Snead State assistant coach Sam Holcomb said he and head coach Chuck Kalanick are expecting the group Moses and Evans are joining to make a run for the national championship.
With Snead State being within 50 miles of Fort Payne and the flexibility to transfer after 2 years were a pair of major deciding factors for Evans in making his collegiate decision.
Evans and Moses went together for a visit to Snead State. They took some shots in front of Kalanick and Holcomb and got a feel for what it would be like to establish themselves at the college.
Moses said the chemistry he saw with the Snead State golf team while the players practiced reminded him of the great connection his teammates had at Fort Payne.
“I felt like that was the right fit,” he said.
Moses began playing golf as a sophomore, much later than most college signees, and quickly developed playing at the next level. He said the support from coaches and teammates has furthered his love of the sport.
“The lessons I get from them have all been valuable,” he said. “The team bond we have makes it easy to get better when you enjoy it.”
Evan said he plans to major in either business or physical therapy. Moses said he has aspirations in secondary education, adding that he’d like to teach history and maybe one day coach a golf team.
Fort Payne coach Mark Scott said Evans and Moses have meant a lot to the growth of the program.
“They’re good kids and they have a good work ethic,” he said. “I hate to see them go, but I look forward to what they’ll do in the future.”
