Devils burn Lions

Class 2A’s top-ranked Fyffe Red Devils continued their dominance of Region 8 with a 49-0 shutout win over the Section Lions.
Fyffe got their running game going less than three minutes into the game when Ike Rowell capped off their opening drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to put the Red Devils in the lead for good. Brody Dalton followed with his first of five PATs on the night to put Fyffe up 7-0 with 9:23 to go in the first.
Fyffe’s defense forced a quick stop and then doubled their lead when Malachi Mize punched the ball across the goal line with 5:50 to go in the first.
Fyffe’s defense then got in on the early scoring spree when junior defensive lineman Jacob Mitchell scooped up a dropped Section lateral and ran it back 20 yards to the end zone to put Fyffe ahead 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Ike Rowell found the end zone for a second time less than a minute into the second quarter on an 11-yard score.
Kyle Dukes stretched the lead to 34 when he scored from 23 yards out with 6:48 to go in the first half.
Section then gave the Red Devils two more points when they had a snap on a punt roll through the back of the end zone for a safety.
Fyffe then closed out the first half with a 14-yard touchdown run from Tyler Machen to make the score 43-0 at the break.
Fyffe added one more touchdown in the second half. This one came in the last minute of the third on a 1-yard dive from Brodie Hicks and made the score 49-0.
Both Fyffe and Section will stay in regional action next week. The Red Devils will host Collinsville while the Lions travel to face the Ider Hornets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.