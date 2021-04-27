Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 05:54:40 AM Sunset: 07:25:51 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: SW @ 13mph UV Index: 6 High

Thursday Night

Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.