PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dominant second half fuels Sylvania girls past Ider

Leianna Currie scored a game-high 20 points all in the second half, Ambriel Stopyak scored 15 points and the Sylvania girls constructed a dominant second half to topple Ider 58-31 at Sylvania High School on Thursday night.
Currie poured in five 3-point baskets, including four in the third period, that allowed the Rams (16-12) to snap a 22-all halftime tie and pull away to a 45-28 advantage by quarter’s end.
Sylvania outscored the Hornets (19-10) 23-6 in the third quarter and 13-3 in the fourth.
Savannah Seals paced Ider with nine points and Makinley Traylor had eight points.
Plainview 58, Etowah 47:
Lauren Jimmerson had 17 points and six rebounds and Kami Sanders added 13 points as Plainview downed Etowah 58-47 at Etowah High School on Thursday night.
Ali Price finished with eight points and five assists and Saydi Jackson contributed seven rebounds for the Bears (22-7), who led 23-18 at halftime and 40-27 by the end of the third quarter.
At Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday night, Jimmerson scored 18 points and Sawyer Hulgan chipped in eight points to pace Plainview in a 54-43 loss.
Jackson hauled in five rebounds.
Hewitt-Trussville forced 21 turnovers out of the Bears, while committing 17. Plainview won the rebounding battle 20-19.
The Bears took a 16-10 lead before being limited to four points in the second quarter and falling into a 25-20 deficit at intermission. The home team pushed it lead to 37-26 entering the fourth period.
Pisgah 70, Collinsville 41:
Rylee Tillery made four 3-pointers for 12 points and Tyla Tatum finished with 11 points in Collinsville’s 70-41 loss to Class 2A’s No. 1-ranked Pisgah at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Thursday night.
The Eagles (25-3) sank four 3-pointers in the opening period to lead 21-11, before advancing it to 37-23 at halftime.
Behind five 3-point baskets in the third quarter, Pisgah pulled away to a 54-36 lead by quarter’s end.
Pisgah’s balanced scoring outing was led by Kallie Tinker’s game-high 15 points. Piper Anderson and Molly Heard each contributed 14 points and Paisley Patalas added 11 points.
Gracie Griggs added seven points for Collinsville (17-10).
BOYS
Sylvania 65, Ider 39:
Sawyer Hughes netted 23 points and Josh Scott had 15 points as Sylvania topped Ider 65-39 at Sylvania High School on Thursday night.
Hunter Robinson paced Ider (13-15) with 12 points, Austin Shirley added 10 points and Brodie Chapman chipped in eight points.
The Hornets led 15-13 at the start of the second quarter, before the Rams (7-20) orchestrated a 25-7 scoring differential to take a 38-22 halftime advantage.
Hughes scored 11 points in the second period and Scott produced seven points during the frame.
The Rams outscored Ider 23-8 in the third quarter to push the lead to 61-30 by the start of the fourth.
Sylvania shot 18 of 23 from the free-throw line and the Hornets were 7 of 10.
Plainview 93, Etowah 61:
Cole Millican drained five 3-point baskets and collected 25 points, Luke Smith chipped in 23 points with 12 rebounds and Plainview buried Etowah under a hill of 17 3s in a 93-61 victory at Etowah High School on Thursday night.
Jonah Williams scored 11 points, including three 3s, Landon White tallied eight points with six rebounds and Ty Griggs dished out five assists for the Bears (24-6).
Plainview shot 55% from the floor, while the Blue Devils shot 39%.
The Bears pulled away from Etowah in the second quarter, turning a five-point lead into a 49-35 advantage at intermission.
At Anniston on Tuesday night, Smith finished with 23 points with six rebounds in the Bears’ 74-51 win. Smith shot 3 for 4 from the 3-point arc and 10 of 14 from the floor.
Williams scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, Millican added 12 points with six assists and Dylan Haymon had 12 points.
Plainview led 20-14 at the end of the first quarter and 48-31 by halftime. Entering the fourth quarter, the Bears advanced their lead to 67-39.
Plainview outrebounded Anniston 24-16 but finished with 15 turnovers to Anniston’s nine.
Collinsville 65, Pisgah 55:
Alex Garcia and Colton Wills combined for 48 points in Collinsville’s 65-55 victory against Pisgah at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Thursday night.
Garcia scored a game-high 25 points, all from inside the 3-point arc, and added 12 rebounds, while Wills finished with three 3s, 23 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers. Dawson Cothran tallied eight points with five rebounds.
For the Eagles, Jake Hendricks finished with a team-high 16 points, Jakob Kirby added 13 points and Legion McCrary had nine points.
While Pisgah led 17-9 at the end of the first period, the Panthers rallied back with an 18-point, second-quarter effort to tie the game at 27 at halftime.
Behind another 18-point scoring performance in the third quarter, Collinsville gained the lead 45-38 entering the final period of regulation. Wills scored 12 points in the quarter.
Pisgah scored 17 in the fourth, but the Panthers produced 20 points — their most successful scoring period of the night — to keep the visitors at a distance.
The Panthers shot 12 of 24 from the foul line, including eight made free throws in the fourth period.
