White’s 31 points lifts Fort Payne boys to win vs. Southside

Chance of Rain: 80% Sunrise: 06:42:22 AM Sunset: 04:34:03 PM Humidity: 86% Wind: S @ 11mph UV Index: 1 Low

Monday Night

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.