Luke Smith recorded a double-double of 30 points and 11 rebounds, as Plainview overcame some cold shooting to beat Class 6A Gadsden City 79-75 in Gadsden on Saturday.
Smith added five steals and four assists to help the Bears improve to 3-2. Landon White scored 20 points with eight rebounds, and Jonah Williams made three 3-point baskets and tallied 13 points. Ty Griggs chipped in eight points with six rebounds, Sawyer Fraley added six rebounds and Owen Wilborn had five rebounds.
Plainview outrebounded the Titans 44-34, but committed 23 turnovers to Gadsden City’s 13.
Collinsville 76, Gaylesville 36 —
Gavin Lang drained three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points, as four Collinsville boys reached double-digit scoring in a blowout win at Gaylesville on Friday night.
Colton Wills scored 17 points, and Eli Griggs and Keaton DeBoard each scored 10 points for the Panthers, who raced to an overwhelming 27-7 lead by the end of the opening quarter.
By halftime, Collinsville extended its advantage to 53-19.
Kyler Bradley led Gaylesville with 11 points, including three 3s.
Valley Head 88, Jacksonville Christian 80 —
Kolby Dupree hit four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 28 points, as five Valley Head boys scored in double figures in a season-opening win against Jacksonville Christian Academy last Friday night.
Eian Bain scored 15 points, Lennon Pike added 14 points (four 3s) off the bench, Hunter Robinson had 13 points, Brandon Vazquez finished with 11 points (three 3s) off the bench and Ethan Webb chipped in seven points for the Tigers (1-0).
Ethan Fair paced the Thunder (1-1) with 27 points.
Cornerstone 52, Bradley 49 —
Jack Wagner had 13 points with eight rebounds, Nathan Johnson added 13 points with four assists and Cornerstone Christian Academy beat Bradley in Game 4, winning the Southern Shootout in Rossville, Ga., last weekend.
Cameron Hunt scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter to help lift the Eagles to the win and improve to 8-2 overall.
Sam Bonner finished with a game-high 24 points for Bradley, Garrett Kramer scored 12 points and Shaw Daves added 10 points.
Johnson paced the Eagles with 17 points, five assists and rebounds and four steals in a 53-46 victory against Mt. Pleasant in Game 3.
Wagner scored 16 points with eight rebounds and four steals, Bryce Dupree chipped in eight points with six rebounds and steals for Cornerstone.
Curtis Horton finished with a game-high 25 points and Karson Battles chipped in seven points for Mt. Pleasant.
Wagner produced a game-high 31 points with 11 rebounds and six assists, as Cornerstone topped Mt. Pleasant 70-54 in Game 2.
Wagner scored 15 of his 31 in the first quarter. Johnson scored 11 points with eight assists and four rebounds, and Dupree added nine points with five assists and four rebounds.
Wagner collected a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Eagles in a 66-38 loss to Bradley in Game 1.
Johnson added 14 points for Cornerstone.
Bonner paced Bradley with a game-high 23 points and Daves added 18 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.