Luke Smith recorded a double-double of 30 points and 11 rebounds, as Plainview overcame some cold shooting to beat Class 6A Gadsden City 79-75 in Gadsden on Saturday.

Smith added five steals and four assists to help the Bears improve to 3-2. Landon White scored 20 points with eight rebounds, and Jonah Williams made three 3-point baskets and tallied 13 points. Ty Griggs chipped in eight points with six rebounds, Sawyer Fraley added six rebounds and Owen Wilborn had five rebounds.

