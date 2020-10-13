Wildcats visit Panthers with postseason security

Last week’s win against Southside-Gadsden secured Fort Payne as a host for the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
With postseason security, the Wildcats travel to play the Pell City Panthers for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Pete Rich-Alumni Stadium on Friday.
Fort Payne (6-1, 4-0 6A, Region 7) visits the Panthers (2-5, 1-3) ahead of next week’s matchup against Oxford to determine the region champion.
The Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak with last week’s 34-29 victory against Springville. Their previous two losses were COVID-19-related forfeits to region foe Arab and Calera, respectively. They took a 59-20 loss against Oxford on Sept. 18 with their only other win coming in a 14-0 triumph against Talladega on Sept. 11.
Pell City averages 15 points per game and allows 18 per contest.
Fort Payne holds a 7-3 series lead against the Panthers, including a 28-13 victory in last year’s meeting.
As Pell City looks to salvage the rest of its season, the Wildcats aim for their fifth straight win.
Edging Southside 28-27 last week, Fort Payne secured its fourth region win while playing an opponent closely in the final minutes for a second consecutive week. Fort Payne used a goal-line stand to prevent Scottsboro from having a chance to complete a comeback in a 41-34 victory Oct. 2.
