Sports stoppage derails Plainview’s perfect start

FORT PAYNE — The Plainview softball team won’t get a chance to see what possibilities the postseason could’ve held.
There won’t be a postseason.
With Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision for all Alabama public schools to finish the semester with online coursework meaning an end to the spring sports season, the Bears were forced to finish the season with a 12-0 record.
It wasn’t a proper conclusion for seniors Kenzi Traylor, Tobi Trotter, Krimson Kidd and Avery Price.
“It’s tough on them,” Bears coach Jeff Brooks said. “They’re disappointed because they like to compete. They’re disappointed, but they understand.”
The Bears have constructed a string of successful seasons, including four consecutive trips to the state postseason. They finished last season with a 39-15 overall record in addition to their playoff appearance.
Plainview scored in double-digit runs in half of its games this season, including a 19-0 win against Section on Feb. 28 and a 16-0 victory against Northridge on March 7.
In the Bears’ final game before the mandatory break began, Trotter hit a walk-off double to lift them to a 5-4 win against softball juggernaut Pisgah. Trotter and Kidd added a home run apiece in the win.
Elaine Puckett recorded a grand slam in Plainview’s 15-0 shutout March 7, and in one of the Bears’ closer contests, Hannah Regula hit a walk-off single to help them capture a 5-4 victory against Madison County on March 6.
“They’ve worked hard at creating a good approach at the plate,” Brooks said of his hitters. “They’ve been pretty confident with a bat in their hands. They were hard workers and were coachable.”
Brooks said a focus on fundamentals and time spent working against ground balls helped the defense stay sharp and produce such strong performances.
The Bears’ defense earned seven shutout wins and held all opponents to four runs or fewer.
The defense supplemented Plainview’s pitchers Traylor, Lily Boswell, Tessa Word and Halle Brown.
Boswell struck out 10 Pisgah batters in Plainview’s last game. She recorded shutout performances against Arab and Northridge, behind a thunderous offensive outing.
Word tossed 10 strikeouts in a shutout win against Collinsville on March 9. She allowed no runs and delivered nine strikeouts in a 1-0 win against Douglas on Feb. 29.
Though the season came to an unusual ending, Brooks said the four seniors did a lot to keep the program moving in a positive direction.
“They’ve shown good leadership and a good work ethic,” he said. “They’re very coachable and have positive attitudes. Some of them have been playing since sixth and seventh grade and they’ve bought into what we do.”
