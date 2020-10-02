PREP FOOTBALL: Sylvania 49, Asbury 13

Keenan Wilbanks and Gareth Anderson scored two rushing touchdowns each as Sylvania held Asbury scoreless in the first half and cruised to a 49-13 victory in Albertville on Friday night.
Wilbanks finished with 74 yards rushing and scored on each of his two carries, and Anderson added 44 yards on three carries as Sylvania improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Region 7 play.
Sylvania’s Brody Smith had one carry for 30 yards and completed 1 of 2 passes for 44 yards. Braiden Thomas finished with three carries for 78 yards.
Wilbanks scored on a 34-yard run before Anderson added scoring runs of 25 and 20 yards to push Sylvania into a 21-0 lead.
Thomas scored on a 10-yard run with 5:34 left in the opening quarter and Clayton Wilks recovered a fumble for a 1-yard score to make it 35-0 at intermission.
Asbury scored on a 65-yard run in the third and a 35-yard run in the fourth.
Sylvania hosts Geraldine on Friday.
