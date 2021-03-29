DeKalb County basketball coaches voted for the 2020-21 season’s All-DeKalb County teams last week.
On the boys’ side, Class 3A state champion Fyffe had five players selected to the roster of 15, highlighted by Parker Godwin’s MVP honor. Teammate Micah Johnson was named defensive MVP, as fellow teammates Brody Dalton, Tate Goolesby and Xavier Works joined them on the All-DeKalb team.
Plainview’s Cole Millican was selected as the county’s offensive MVP, joined by teammates Luke Smith, Jonah Williams and Dylan Haymon in receiving all-county acclaim.
From Geraldine, Griffin Knight, Ridge Berry and Jaxon Colvin were voted onto the team, joining Collinsville’s Colton Wills, Sylvania’s Logan McCullough and Ider’s Jesse Massey.
Godwin, Johnson, Millican and Williams were named Sand Mountain Super 6 players as well.
Representing the 3A state runner-up Sylvania girls, Kenadie Lee was voted as the DeKalb County girls MVP. Lee was joined by teammates Leianna Currie, Anna Farmer and Ambriel Stopyak in receiving all-county recognition.
Plainview’s Jesi Fairris was selected as the county’s defensive MVP and joined by teammates Payton Blevins and Halle Brown on the 15-player all-county team.
Collinsville’s Tyla Tatum received offensive MVP honors with Hadley Hamilton, Emma Terrell and Caroline Brannon also representing the Panthers on the all-county team.
Ider’s Makinley Traylor and Kaleigh Carson were voted to the team, along with Fyffe’s Emma Twilley and Geraldine’s Gracey Johnson.
Lee, Currie and Blevins were also voted to the girls Sand Mountain Super 6 team.
