Four Fort Payne pitchers combined to shut out Chattooga (Ga.) in a 16-0 victory in five innings at Fort Payne High School last Saturday.
Griffin Winn picked up the pitching win in one inning, allowing no runs on one hit with two strikeouts and no walks. Ethan McElhaney walked two and sat one while giving up no hits or runs in one inning, Brannon Oliver struck out and walked one while surrendering no hits or runs across one inning and Jake Barnes went two innings while giving up no hits or runs, walking two and sitting one for the Wildcats (3-3).
Fort Payne poured on 10 runs across the second inning, advancing a 2-0 advantage to a commanding 12-0 lead.
Dax Varnadore accounted for a two-RBI triple and scored a run for the Wildcats. Nolan Fowler doubled while scattering three hits with three RBIs and three runs scored, McElhaney drove in three runs and plated two more and Eli Lilly plated three runs on two hits with an RBI. Blake Griggs drove in three runs on two hits with a run scored, Luke Patton had two hits with an RBI and Oliver had an RBI and plated a run.
Aidan McGuire registered the Indians’ solo hit, and gave up five hits for four runs with four walks and two strikeouts in two innings on the mound. Hunter Brown was tagged with the pitching loss in two innings, surrendering 12 runs and nine hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Plainview 7, Collinsville 3 —
Levi Brown and Austin Anderson combined to toss 10 strikeouts and give up three hits as Plainview topped Collinsville in Rainsville last Saturday.
Brown sat six Collinsville batters, walked one and surrendered one hit and run in four innings of the win, while Anderson struck out four and walked two with two hits and runs in three innings.
Logan Payne doubled on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored for the Bears (4-2). Braxton Henson doubled with two RBIs and a run scored, and
Braden Haymon doubled with a run scored, as Plainview tallied eight hits.
Keaton DeBoard tripled and plated two runs for the Panthers (3-2) and Jeremiah Killian drove in two runs. Jameson Coker lasted two innings on the mound, allowing seven hits and runs while sitting two and walking two.
Sylvania 7, Fyffe 0 —
Braden Thomas launched an inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning, as Sylvania topped Fyffe in Fyffe last Saturday.
While the Rams (3-2) were armed with a 5-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, Thomas hit a deep ball to center field, plating teammate Josh Scott before scoring himself. Thomas finished with three RBIs, plated three runs and recorded two hits.
John Robert Dixon scattered two hits with a run scored, Gavin Chambers had two RBIs and Scott plated two runs for Sylvania. Logan Wilks pitched four innings, sitting six, walking none and allowing no runs on two hits. Scott struck out three and walked one while giving up no hits or runs in 2 1/3 innings.
Gus Fowler tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out six and walking four for the Red Devils (3-3). Levi O’Connor doubled, while Carter Wilborn, Jake Wooden, Trenton Rowell and Aubrey Baker each registered a hit.
In the Rams’ Game 1 of the Saturday doubleheader, Wilks and Brant Kittle each registered one of the team’s two hits in a 1-0 loss against Coosa Christian. Kittle pitched six innings of the loss, surrendering five hits and one run with four walks and three strikeouts.
Coosa Christian’s Peyton O’Bryant retired 10 Sylvania batters and walked one while giving up no runs on two hits in a complete-game effort. Blaine West doubled twice on two hits with a run scored for the Conquerors.
Ider 25, Woodville 4 —
Griffin Weldon doubled on two hits and drove in four runs, as Ider loaded the bases in the second inning and pushed across 13 runs in the frame in a four-inning rout of Woodville at Ider Town Park last Saturday afternoon.
Skyler Haney doubled with three RBIs, Will Davis had two hits with three RBIs and two runs scored and Camden Cloud plated three runs with two hits and two RBIs for the Hornets (2-5), who turned a 6-0 first-inning lead into a 19-0 advantage by the end of the second inning.
Keegan Whitaker picked up the win on the mound in two innings, surrendering no hits or runs while retiring five and walking none. Haney walked three, struck out two and gave up four runs on one hit in two innings.
Fyffe 7, Coosa Christian 6 —
Carter Wilborn was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, triggering a walk-off win for Fyffe against Coosa Christian in Game 1 of a doubleheader in Fyffe last Saturday.
Yahir Balcazar belted a two-run home run for the Red Devils (3-3), while Aubrey Baker hit a triple and a double on three hits with an RBI and two runs scored and Trenton Rowell scattered two hits and two RBIs. Jake Wooden added two hits and plated a run. Baker earned the pitching win in 1 1/3 innings while surrendering one hit and run with two strikeouts and walks. Blake Dobbins retired 12 and walked six while giving up six hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings.
Blaine West doubled twice and scored a run, and JD Justus doubled and plated two runs for the Conquerors. Justus took the loss in one inning, giving up two hits and one run with two walks and no strikeouts.
North Jackson 12, Geraldine 0 —
John Beck Wade, Austyn Banks and River Walling accounted for each of Geraldine’s three hits in a five-inning loss to North Jackson in Stevenson last Saturday.
Brodie Norwood took the loss in two innings on the mound for the Bulldogs (0-2). He tossed four strikeouts and walked two while allowing seven earned runs on four hits.
The Chiefs (5-3) extended their 2-0 lead to 10-0 with an eight-run third inning before tacking on an additional two runs in the fourth frame.
Carson Smith had a two-RBI double and plated two runs, while Cayden Wynne added two hits and a run scored and Jayden Eakin scattered two hits with two RBIs and scored two runs for North Jackson. Collin Clark pitched a complete game, surrendering no runs on three hits, striking out four and walking five.
Cedar Bluff 21, Valley Head 3 —
Valley Head’s Noah Hulgan scattered three hits and scored a run in a loss at Cedar Bluff last Saturday.
Eian Bain took the pitching loss in 3 1/3 innings, giving up 18 runs on 11 hits while walking seven and retiring two for Valley Head (0-3).
Logan Hampton sat 10, walked four and allowed four hits and three runs in four innings of the win for Cedar Bluff. Alex Baty recorded a triple and a double, tallying five RBIs on three hits with two runs scored. Kaden Pack scattered three doubles on a 4-for-4 hitting performance with four runs scored.
Valley Head fell behind early in a 15-0 loss to Appalachian in its first game of a doubleheader in Cedar Bluff last Saturday.
