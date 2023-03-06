Four Fort Payne pitchers combined to shut out Chattooga (Ga.) in a 16-0 victory in five innings at Fort Payne High School last Saturday.

Griffin Winn picked up the pitching win in one inning, allowing no runs on one hit with two strikeouts and no walks. Ethan McElhaney walked two and sat one while giving up no hits or runs in one inning, Brannon Oliver struck out and walked one while surrendering no hits or runs across one inning and Jake Barnes went two innings while giving up no hits or runs, walking two and sitting one for the Wildcats (3-3).

