Fyffe edges Geraldine in 5 sets, advances to regional

The Fyffe volleyball team bested Geraldine in a five-set marathon Saturday to advance to AHSAA Class 3A North Regional.
The Red Devils won 3-2 (29-27, 21-25, 25-23, 16-25, 16-14) in Saturday’s sub-regional round to advance to the regional round at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
Bella Pettis finished the match with a double-double of 18 kills and 14 digs for Fyffe. Libby White had 53 assists with six digs, five kills and one ace, Chloe Hatch finished with nine blocks, seven kills and one ace and Jade Johnson added 17 kills, six digs, four blocks and one ace. Kirby Coots contributed 10 blocks, five kills and one dig, Emma Twilley had six digs and four kills and Summer Anderson chipped in 12 digs, three aces and one kill. Jade Benefield recorded eight digs, Emily Webb had seven digs and one ace and Livia Cowart added three digs with one kill and block.
Geraldine’s Lilly Rowell finished with 31 kills, 22 digs, two assists, two blocks and one ace and Jaden Dismuke chipped in 35 digs, three assists and one ace. Zoey Faulkner recorded 47 assists with 11 digs, two kills, two aces and one block, Brooklyn Hall contributed 21 kills, three digs and two blocks and Kaleigh Butler added 12 kills, six digs, four blocks and one assist. Emma Baker chipped in 15 assists with nine digs, two aces and one kill, Lydia West had five kills, five blocks, five digs and one assist and Chloe Murdock added 13 digs. Tinsley Satterfield registered eight digs, one ace and one assist and Alexis Powell finished with seven digs with one kill, one block and one assist.
Fyffe plays Vinemont at 10 a.m. Thursday on Court 2 at the VBC. The winner plays the Pleasant Valley-Winfield winner at 3 p.m. Thursday on Court 1. The championship match will be at 6:30 p.m. on Court 1.
Vinemont, an Area 15 team, defeated Wellborn 3-1 on Saturday.
Plainview sweeps Glencoe
The Plainview volleyball team swept Glencoe 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-20) in the sub-regional round of the Class 3A North Regional on Saturday.
Plainview faces Danville, an Area 15 team, in the regional round of the tournament at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. The match begins at 10 a.m. Thursday on Court 3.
The Plainview-Danville winner plays the Lauderdale County-Susan Moore winner at 3 p.m. on Court 2. The championship match will be at 6:30 p.m. on Court 1.
