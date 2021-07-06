The Plainview football program hosts its 2021 youth camp July 20.
The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon at Rainsville Field of Dreams.
Registration will be from 8:30-9 a.m. July 20, and cost is $25 per person.
For more information, contact Plainview varsity football head coach Nick Ledbetter at 256-630-9121.
Ider basketball camp
Girls and boys in grades 2-6 are invited to attend the Ider Basketball Kids Camp later this month.
The camp will be July 21-23 at Ider High School’s gym. Registration will be July 21 from 8-9 a.m. Registration cost is $50; 50% off for every additional sibling attending the camp.
On July 21 and 23, the camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon. On July 22, the camp will run from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
A pre-registration Google form link is available on the Ider High School Facebook page. Those who register online before July 16 will be guaranteed a camp T-shirt.
For more information or questions, contact Ider varsity boys basketball head coach Blaine Smith (256-605-1701) or Ider varsity girls basketball head coach Jamie Pruett (256-605-9416).
Sylvania basketball camp
Sylvania Rams Basketball Skills Camp 2021 will span two days later this month at Sylvania High School.
Boys and girls in grades 3-6 are invited to attend the camp that runs from 6-8 p.m. July 30 and 9-11 a.m. July 31.
Registration fee is $30.
A pre-registration Google form link is available on the Sylvania Basketball Twitter page (@SylvaniaHoops). Pre-registration guarantees a free T-shirt. T-shirts at the gym entrance will be first come, first serve.
For questions, contact Sylvania varsity boys basketball head coach Zach King (zsking@dekalbk12.org) or Sylvania varsity girls basketball head coach Kyle Finch (tkfinch@dekalbk12.org).
The camp will feature three guest speakers, all of which are Sylvania alums: Rob Jones (Auburn University), Grant Atchley (Shorter University) and Kenadie Lee (Berry College).
Collinsville volleyball camp
Collinsville volleyball coaches and players will host an elementary skills camp Friday, July 16 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium on the Collinsville High School campus.
The camp is offered to students in grades 2-6. Cost for the camp is $30; checks should be payable to Collinsville Volleyball. Students from all local schools are invited to attend.
Lunch will be provided by the Collinsville lunchroom or parents can send a packed lunch with their child.
For more information, contact Avery Collins at aecollins@dekalbk12.org or Tanya Ford at tctillery@dekalbk12.org.
Registration can be completed using the Google form on the Collinsville High School’s Facebook page.
Collinsville cheer camp
The Collinsville varsity and junior high cheerleaders will host a cheer camp on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m.-noon. The camp is offered to students in grades Pre-K through 6.
Cost for the camp is $25 and includes a T-shirt and snack. Checks should be payable to Collinsville School.
For more information, contact Allie Jones (amjones@dekalbk12.org) or Kayla McAteer (kgwillingham@dekalbk12.org).
Registration can be completed using the Google form on the Collinsville High School’s Facebook page.
Flag football registration
Fort Payne Parks and Recreation’s youth flag football registration begins in August.
The league is open for girls and boys in grades 1-6. Cost is $50 per player.
Games and practices will be at the Fort Payne Sports Complex. Practices are scheduled in August with contests beginning in September.
For additional information, contact Fort Payne Parks and Recreation at 256-844-6571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.