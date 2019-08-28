Skelton named T-J Player of the Week

Collinsville senior receiver Garrett Skelton is the first Times-Journal Player of the Week, presented by Twin City Used Car Sales, in the 2019 season after earning 1,103 votes in this week’s online poll.
Skelton and the Panthers’ passing game was nearly unstoppable last week in Collinsville 50-6 beating of the Plainview Bears.
Skelton finished Friday’s season opener with three receptions that covered 80 yards and all three receptions went for touchdowns from quarterback Kaleb Jones.
Skelton and Jones first connected midway through the first quarter after the Panthers’ defense recovered a Plainview fumble. Jones found Skelton open from 12 yards out for a touchdown to put Collinsville ahead 14-0 less than six minutes into the game.
Later in the half with the Panthers leading 17-0, Jones took a shotgun snap, stepped back in the pocket and rifled a 32-yard bomb to a wide-open Skelton for his second touchdown of the night to stretch the lead to 23.
Collinsville went on to jump ahead by 30 at halftime. The Panthers then opened the third quarter with one last heave to Skelton. This one came from 36 yards out and made the score 37-0 early in the second half.
Skelton’s 80-yard performance covered more than half of Collinsville’s total passing yards in the win.
Jones and Skelton will try to keep that connection hot this week as the Panthers go for a 2-0 start against the Crossville Lions at home Friday.
