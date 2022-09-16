Geraldine picked up a pair of wins to improve to 16-6 this week.
The Bulldogs defeated Fort Payne 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-18) on Tuesday, before beating Donoho 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21) on Thursday.
Bella Pettis paced Geraldine with 43 digs and 16 kills, five assists, two aces and one block. Kentlei Rogers finished with 19 kills, two digs and one block and assist, Brooklyn Hall logged 26 kills with seven blocks and six digs and Kaleigh Butler chipped in 18 kills, five blocks and four digs. Hallie Burns had 42 digs with five aces, four assists and two kills, Emma Baker registered 18 assists with seven digs, two kills and one ace and Jaycee Berrong added 17 assists and seven digs with one ace and block. Jodie Willis contributed 15 digs and seven aces, Emma Stephenson tallied four digs and blocks with three kills and two assists, and Madison Gentry had six digs and one block.
