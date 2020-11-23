FORT PAYNE — The Fort Payne girls cross country team added to its sectional winning streak with a seventh consecutive championship, had four girls set personal records in the state race and had one achieve all-state recognition for a fifth straight year.
Although the Wildcats finished eighth in the Class 6A girls team competition at the AHSAA Cross Country State Championships in Oakville on Nov. 14, there was a lot for the team to feel good about in the present and the future.
Maddie Jackson earned a fifth straight all-state honor for her 13th-place individual finish in the state race.
“I’m really happy to have been on the all-state team for the past five years. It’s an honor to me and I hope I can get another one next year,” the junior said.
Said Wildcats coach and Maddie Jackson’s mom, Ashley Jackson, “As a mom, seeing your child accomplish one of their goals is exciting. (Maddie) was determined to make all-state this season. She knew the task would be more difficult this season with schools like Mountain Brook and McGill-Toolen moving into our classification this year.
“As a coach, don't get me wrong, I was still happy for her, but the coach in me knew that she didn't run a good race. Some would say that a 19:57 is pretty dang good, but when you are trying to run mid to low 19s, it's not that good. She knew she didn't run the way she's capable of running and so did I.”
Maddie Jackson’s cross country running has roots that run as far back as third grade. She joined a team for elementary-age kids where competitions had runners race for a mile to a mile and a half.
She said it was a combination of her teammates and her mom that has maintained her interest in the sport through the years. Having her mom coaching her has added an interesting dynamic to their mother-daughter relationship.
“It’s hard sometimes and sometimes it’s nice to have your mom as your coach,” Maddie Jackson said. “She pushes me a lot harder than she does everyone else because I’m her kid.”
In addition to Maddie Jackson’s individual success at the state race, Angel Reyes, Dania Belman, Abigail Vega and Sara Boatwright all capped the year with personal record runs. All four runners shaved 30 seconds or better off of their previous personal bests.
“I couldn't have been more proud of these four and how they ran,” Ashley Jackson said. “If they continue to put in the work like they have this season, I look for big things from them in the future.”
All four runners are set to return next season, along with sophomore Anahi Barboza and seventh-grader Reese McCurdy, who was the Fort Payne girls’ third individual finisher in the state race.
“I am excited for the future of cross country,” Ashley Jackson said. “This season was unlike any other with COVID and everything else going on. Honestly, I wasn't sure if we would get to have much of a season. There were a lot of big surprises this season and to be able to carry that over to next season will be huge.
“With Anahi being hurt for the majority of this season, just having her back next season will be a big impact for the team. I look forward to seeing what the future holds.”
Senior Aylin Vega, who placed 37th individually at the state event, finished as the Fort Payne girls’ second-leading runner in her final cross country race as a Fort Payne student-athlete.
“Every race is important, but the state race is very important to me,” Vega said. “It was my last race and very sad, but I think it’s all about having that family, our team. We all have to have each other.”
Vega placed 12th overall in the Class 6A, Section 5 race on Nov. 5, helping the Fort Payne girls capture their seventh sectional title in a row.
“I just told the team that we had to have a positive mindset going into that race,” Vega said. “It was really good. I knew we could do it, but it was just very hard.”
Vega joined the cross country team at Fort Payne as a freshman after taking a two-year hiatus from the sport to focus on soccer. Vega began playing soccer as a seventh-grader, but her dad didn’t feel like it was the sport for her, so she returned to cross country and added track and field as an additional sport in her freshman year.
Despite some grueling practices, Vega said it’s been the people around the cross country program and those relationships that have strengthened her love for the sport.
“It’s about all the people you get close to, all the fun times,” she said. “I know that sometimes we don’t like the practices. Every time we finish a hard workout we always say, ‘We’re going to quit, we’re going to quit,’ but we never quit doing it because it’s a sport we really enjoy doing.
“We enjoy having each other around. We don’t just go out there and race. We get along with each other, we’re there for each other and we comfort each other.”
Arturo Rodriguez was the lone Fort Payne boy to qualify for the state race after a third-place individual finish in the sectional race. The senior finished 30th overall in the state event.
With both Rodriguez and Aylin Vega having represented Fort Payne’s cross country team in competition for the last time, Ashley Jackson said their hard work and leadership will be missed.
“They have both been tremendous assets to the program over the past couple of years,” the coach said.
