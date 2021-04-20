Fort Payne finished the weekend with a 3-2 record during its two-day stint at a tournament at the Florence Sportsplex in Florence.
On Saturday, the Wildcats closed the tournament with an 8-2 loss in five innings to Athens.
AJ Kramer recorded a double and Braden Barksdale finished with two hits and a run scored, as Fort Payne (24-9) mustered just four hits to Athens’ 12.
The Golden Eagles manufactured two runs in the second inning to break a 1-1 tie and take command of the game for good.
Jordyn Johnson, Emily Simon and Katie Simon each homered for Athens. Morgan Stiles had three hits and Johnson, Emily Simon and Anna Carder chipped in two hits apiece.
Katie Simon tossed a complete game for the Golden Eagles. She sat six batters and walked one while giving up four hits.
Kramer struck out two and walked none in the circle for Fort Payne.
Against Lauderdale County, Addison Eason unleashed a three-run home run over the left field fence to lift the Wildcats to a 5-0 lead en route to an 11-1 rout in six innings Saturday.
Eason produced three hits and five RBIs, Kramer added three hits and scored three runs with an RBI, Graidin Haas added three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored and Hannah Buffington chipped in three hits, two runs and an RBI.
The Wildcats collected 16 hits and 11 RBIs.
Meanwhile, in the pitching circle, Eason threw three innings in relief, giving up three hits for one run with four strikeouts and no walks. Kramer started the game and allowed no hits while tossing five strikeouts and walking one.
The Wildcats began their Saturday with an 8-6 victory against Florence.
Fort Payne took control of the game with a five-run fourth inning, powered by a Haas grand slam to bring the game to its final tally. Earlier in the inning, Abby Phillips swatted a solo homer to left field that pulled Fort Payne within 6-4. The home run was Haas’ lone hit in three plate appearances.
Buffington added a solo homer run to center field in the third inning to make Fort Payne’s deficit 5-3.
Buffington registered two hits, scored two runs and added an RBI, Kramer offered two hits with a run scored and Emily Ellis contributed two RBIs.
The Wildcats amassed 10 hits to Florence’s eight.
Kyleigh Thomas earned the win in her starting job for Fort Payne, scattering seven hits for six runs with three walks. Eason relieved by allowing no runs on one hit with a strikeout and no walks.
The Falcons’ Anna Malone tossed a complete game. She walked one and struck out none.
Malyric Scott and Kamora Simpson each produced two hits and scored a run and Malone had two RBIs with a run scored.
On Friday night against McNairy Central, Fort Payne’s Taylor Camp hit a groundball and reached on an infield error as Phillips scored the walk-off run from third base, lifting the Wildcats to a 6-5 win.
Buffington smacked a fly ball across the center field fence for a two-run home run to tie the game at 2 in the bottom of the third inning. An Eason single allowed AJ Kramer to score the go-ahead run at 3-2 before a pop up and an error advanced the Wildcats’ lead to 5-2 before the end of the inning.
A sacrifice fly and a two-run homer by Chanley Price tied the game at 5 in the fifth inning.
Eason and Phillips each had two hits and scored a run.
In the circle, Eason threw a complete game. She delivered six strikeouts and no walks while scattering eight hits.
For McNairy Central, Price had three RBIs and two hits with two runs scored and Aspen Teague added two hits.
In Fort Payne’s first tournament game Friday, Hartselle engineered a four-run fourth inning, overtaking the lead and handing the Wildcats a 7-4 loss.
Buffington homered on a fly ball to center field, scoring Haas and pushing the Wildcats into a 2-1 advantage in the bottom of the first inning.
In the third, AJ Kramer added a two-run homer to put Fort Payne back in the lead at 4-3.
A three-run homer by Kaelyn Jones in the fourth inning gave Hartselle the lead and final margin of victory.
Buffington led all Fort Payne batters with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored and AJ Kramer chipped in two RBIs and scored a run.
AJ Kramer retired seven batters and walked none while allowing eight hits in a complete-game effort.
For Hartselle, Jones had three RBIs with two hits and two runs scored, Larisa Preuitt scored three runs with two hits and Jada Henderson had two RBIs.
In her complete game, Jenna Smith surrendered six hits while striking out four and walking one for Hartselle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.