Lane White scored a game-high 28 points, including four 3-point baskets, as Fort Payne held Southside-Gadsden to 15 second-half points in a 67-48 win in Gadsden on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats (7-7) held a 38-33 halftime advantage but outscored the Panthers 29-15 in the second half en route to their second straight win.
Will Abbott finished with 17 points, Eli Kirby chipped in eight points and Malik Turner added six points for Fort Payne.
Taylor Carr had 22 points and Isaac Barnard 13 points for the Panthers.
Plainview 84, Sylvania 42:
Luke Smith’s 22 points and five rebounds led a balanced scoring performance by the Plainview Bears in an 84-42 victory against the Sylvania Rams at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Five Plainview players scored in double figures. Jonah Williams finished with 15 points, Bryce Luther and Levi Brown each scored 11 points off the bench and Jacob Henderson added 10 points and six rebounds. Cole Millican scored nine points with seven assists and Dylan Haymon had seven rebounds.
The Bears (18-2) pulled ahead to a 22-4 lead heading into the second period and 40-14 at halftime.
Fyffe 63, Asbury 36:
Parker Godwin had 24 points, Brody Dalton added 16 points and five rebounds and the Fyffe boys excelled in rebounding and defense in a 63-36 win against the Asbury Rams in Albertville on Tuesday night.
Luc Jones scored nine points, Tate Goolesby added six points with six assists and four rebounds and Micah Johnson chipped in eight rebounds for the Red Devils, who improved to 10-4.
Jay Jones’ 13 points led Asbury (7-7).
Fyffe built a 14-8 lead and advanced it to 26-16 at intermission.
The Red Devils used a third-quarter run to extend the lead to 44-24 entering the final period.
Geraldine 69, Hokes Bluff 47:
Jaxon Colvin had 17 points and Kaejuan Hatley and Ridge Berry contributed 10 points apiece as the Geraldine boys used a third-quarter effort to widen the gap and win 69-47 in Hokes Bluff on Tuesday night.
Geraldine’s play intensified in the third as the team moved the ball around the floor more frequently, turning a 29-21 halftime lead into a 54-34 advantage entering the final period.
Colvin finished the game with six rebounds, Berry had eight rebounds and Hatley had six, while Carlos Mann chipped in four assists and three steals.
For Hokes Bluff, Jordan Presley scored 13 points and Drake Rainey added 12 points.
Collinsville 62, Glencoe 39:
Billy Briggs scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, helping push the Collinsville boys into a commanding lead and a 62-39 triumph against the Glencoe Yellow Jackets in Glencoe on Tuesday night.
Briggs finished with 18 rebounds for a double-double. Jacob Jones scored 20 points with five rebounds and Colton Wills contributed 17 points in the Panthers’ win.
Collinsville limited the Yellow Jackets to seven points in the second quarter and five in the third, ushering in the final period with a 45-27 lead.
Nolan Fairley led Glencoe with eight points and Kade Kueny had seven points.
North Jackson 75, Ider 66:
Drake Whisenant sank four 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Jesse Massey added 17 points and the Ider Hornets took a 75-66 loss at North Jackson on Tuesday night.
Massey scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half and Jeffrey Shirley had 12 points for the Hornets (4-10).
Ider led 36-34 at halftime but the Chiefs (4-6) pulled ahead in the third quarter with a 54-48 lead.
Cade Reed led North Jackson with 18 points, Brady Cunningham and Ayson Quinn scored 14 points apiece, Preston Miller had 10 points and Akilan Summers nine points.
Section 85, Crossville 45:
Tyler Cox scored all 10 of his points in the second half and Ulisses Cruz added nine points in the second quarter of an 85-45 loss to Section in Crossville on Tuesday night.
Section (10-6) raced to a 30-7 lead behind a balanced scoring attack. Alex Guinn finished with a game-high 17 points, Logan Patterson and Dominik Blair scored 16 points apiece and Drake McCutchen added 14 points.
Crossville trailed 57-23 at halftime.
