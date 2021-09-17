Geraldine upsets Plainview

Geraldine held on to win a wild four-quarter game at undefeated Plainview, 26-20, on Friday night.
With 4:04 remaining in the game The Bulldogs looked like they had the game locked up after Jaxon Colvin scored on a 35-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-2 to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to two scores.
But Plainview came roaring back and scored quickly, recovered an onside kick and was driving for the winning score before a Bears’ fumble sealed the win for Geraldine.
“We made young mistakes down the stretch and allowed Plainview to hang around, but we did what we had to do to win the game at the end,” said Geraldine head coach Michael Davis.
Geraldine opened the game with a nine-play, 89-yard drive that was capped off by a 1-yard run from Colvin. The extra point attempt failed and the Bulldogs led 6-0.
Plainview answered with a 47-yard run by Andrew Hall. Trey Rutledge’s extra point gave the Bears a 7-6 lead.
With 4:03 remaining in the first, Plainview’s Mason Cooper recovered a fumble that gave the Bears the ball in Geraldine territory. That set up a Braiden Thomas 2-yard touchdown run. Plainview led 13-6 with 9:59 remaining in the half.
At that point, Plainview was in control of the game, but Geraldine responded with a 9-yard touchdown run from Caleb Hall. The extra-point attempt failed and the first half ended with Plainview still leading 13-12 but Geraldine regained some of the momentum.
Geraldine continued that effort in the second half. Colvin gave Geraldine the lead back with a 1-yard run on fourth-and-1 at the goal line. The 2-point conversion failed and Geraldine led 18-13 with 5:34 left in the third quarter.
Plainview got a drive going in the fourth quarter but the Bulldogs got a fourth-down stop with 7:52 remaining in the game.
Colvin then scored on a 35-yard run with 4:04 remaining and looked to have sealed the win for Geraldine.
But Plainview had no intention of giving up.
The Bears scored with 2:43 remaining on a 10-yard run by Andrew Hall. Arturo Medrano’s extra-point cut the lead to 26-20.
Hall then recovered the onside kick with 2:40 left in the game. Plainview was driving but a fumble with 1:46 gave Geraldine the ball back.
“I’m proud of the way we fought back but we made mistakes,” Plainview head coach Nick Ledbetter said. “Geraldine played great and deserved to win the game.”
Caleb Hall led Geraldine with 109 yards and a touchdown. Colvin had 60 yards and three touchdowns and Carlos Mann added 82 yards rushing.
For Plainview, Thomas had 115 yards rushing and a touchdown and Andrew Hall finished with 74 yards and two touchdowns.
Geraldine improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in Class 3A, Region 7.
Plainview dropped to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in region competition.
The Bulldogs visit Saks for a non-region game next Friday.
Meanwhile, the Bears visit Crossville for non-region action.
