Hale's 8-TD performance lead Eagles past Brooklane

RAINSVILLE – The Cornerstone Christian Academy Eagles put together a dominant performance Friday and picked up their second win in program history against Brooklane Baptist Academy by a final score of 67-13.
Cornerstone’s offense was led all night by quarterback Lucas Hale, who threw for over 300 yards and fired eight touchdown passes in the win.
It took Hale just two plays to get the Eagles on the board Friday. That second snap saw him connect with Matt Johnson for a 67-yard score. Cornerstone missed their PAT though and Brooklane answered with a score from 50 yards out to take a 7-6 lead.
Hale later put his team out in front for good when he fired his second touchdown pass on a 60-yard catch and run to Layne Fortner, which put the Eagles up 12-7 late in the first.
CCA then stopped Brooklane’s offense and blocked a punt. The following drive saw Fortner score quickly on a run from two yards out to make the lead 19-7.
Brooklane then answered once again with a score from 30 yards out to cut the lead to six, but the game belonged to Cornerstone from that point on.
The Eagles’ next score came less than a minute later when Israel Phillips cut through the defense on his way to a 55-yard touchdown run.
Cornerstone then padded their early lead by scoring twice in the final minute of the first half. The first of those scores came on a 38-yard strike from Hale to Fortner and the second came when Phillips hauled in a short swing pass and raced 50 yards to the end zone to make the lead 39-13 at the break.
Hale opened the second half with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Eli Carter.
Carter then scored again shortly after on defense when he intercepted a pass and returned it 27 yards to the end zone to make the lead 55-13.
Cornerstone scored two more times on a 47-yard pass from Hale to Fortner and a 47-yard run from Tristan Johnson before the game was called due to the Alabama Christian Athletic Association’s 50-point mercy rule.
Hale finished Friday’s win completing 11-of-16 passes for 353 yards and eight scores. He made two PAT kicks, which count for two points each in 6-man football, completed a pass on a 1-point try and had a fumble recovery on defense.
Half of Hale’s touchdown passes went to Fortner, who finished with 151 yards receiving on five receptions.
Israel Phillips led the Eagles with seven receptions, which he gained 72 yards on and scored twice.
Fortner and Phillips tied to lead CCA on defense with 11 tackles each. Fortner recovered two fumbles and Phillips added an interception.
Matt Johnson had one reception for a 67-yard touchdown and had two tackles. Tristan Johnson had one carry that went for a 45-yard touchdown and had three tackles and one sack on defense.
Eli Carter hauled in one pass for a 22-yard score and caught another to score on a 1-point try. He had four tackles and a pick-6 on defense.
Cole Wilga had seven tackles and one sack. Ethan Wooten added two defensive stops and a sack. Saxon Cloud had one sack and Brady Biddle and Henry Harrison had one tackle each in the win.
Cornerstone will host Victory-Millbrook this Friday.
