AHSAA region play arrives for DeKalb County’s programs this week.
While there's one intracounty matchup on tap (Geraldine at Plainview), there will be two DeKalb County vs. Jackson County games (Section at Collinsville and North Sand Mountain at Fyffe) to engage area interest.
Additionally, Sylvania visiting defending Class 3A state champion and No. 1-ranked Piedmont to open the classification’s loaded Region 6 will be an out-of-county game to watch.
The Week 2 slate of games featuring DeKalb teams:
Geraldine at Plainview
The Bears and the Bulldogs both look to return to the win column this week.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Plainview returns to action from a bye week after opening the season with a 20-8 loss at Priceville, while Geraldine visits on the heels of a 34-6 loss to Fyffe.
Friday’s Class 3A, Region 6 opener will be the first head-coaching meeting between Plainview’s Dale Pruitt and Geraldine’s Michael Davis. Between the programs, the Bears maintain a 27-18-2 series lead. Geraldine won last year’s contest 26-20.
North Sand Mountain at Fyffe
The Red Devils hold a 22-3 record against North Sand Mountain, winning the last 15 meetings, dating back to 1999, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Fyffe (1-0), the top-ranked team in 2A, won 42-14 against the Bison (0-2) last season and plays host at Paul Benefield Stadium in a 2A, Region 7 game at 7 p.m. Friday.
NSM is coming off a 50-13 loss at Dade County (Ga.). The Bison fell 45-33 to Valley Head to open the season.
Logan Anderson ran for 186 yards and four touchdowns for the Red Devils in last week’s 34-6 season-opening win against Geraldine. It was head coach Paul Benefield’s 323rd career victory, making him the winningest football coach in DeKalb County and Sand Mountain history, according to Alabama high school football records.
Section at Collinsville
Hot off a blowout win against a county rival to open their season, the Panthers host Section for a 2A, Region 7 showdown at Chad Hawkins Stadium at 7 Friday night.
Keaton DeBoard and Mason McAteer each contributed a pair of touchdowns in Collinsville’s 33-7 romp past Crossville on Saturday night.
Section enters at 0-2 following a 26-20 overtime loss at Valley Head last week. The Lions fell short 24-22 against Decatur Heritage Christian Academy in their season opener.
Collinsville (1-0) leads Section 10-8 in head-to-head matchups, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website. The Lions were victorious 34-6 last year, snapping a six-game losing skid in the series.
Decatur Heritage at Valley Head
It took extra time for the Tigers to get past Section last week, but they did.
While Hunter Robinson rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns, and Eian Bain finished with 230 yards and the winning 20-yard scoring run in overtime to beat Section 26-20 last Friday, the Tigers stay at home for a 1A, Region 7 opener against Decatur Heritage Christian Academy on Friday. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
The Eagles are 2-0 after notching a 26-16 victory against Carbon Hill last week and a 24-22 triumph against Section in the previous week.
In Valley Head/Decatur Heritage series history, the Eagles maintain a 2-1 lead, having won the last two meetings (2019 and 2018).
Jacksonville Christian at Cornerstone Christian
It’s the last of the Eagles’ early three-game home stand. They’ll look to finish on a positive note as the Jacksonville Christian Academy Thunder visit Rodeo Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lucas Hale threw for 94 yards with two touchdown passes and no interceptions, while rushing for 81 yards in last week’s 44-0 blowout win against Success Unlimited Academy.
Cornerstone’s Tristan Johnson ran for 48 yards and a TD, and Colby Harrison added a scoring pass while Owen Meadows registered two touchdown receptions behind 41 yards receiving, as the Eagles improved to 2-0.
Jacksonville moved to 2-0 last week after a 49-6 rout of Trinity Christian (Pelham). The Thunder blanked Success Unlimited 34-0 in its season opener.
Ider vs. Whitesburg Christian
The 2-0 Hornets commence 2A, Region 7 play with a game against Whitesburg Christian Academy this week.
The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Madison County Elementary School.
Ider (2-0) downed Asbury 28-0 last Friday.
The Hornets are 2-0 against Whitesburg Christian, winning last season’s game 42-7.
Last week, the Warriors opened their season with a 27-20 win against Victory Christian.
Sylvania at Piedmont
The Rams toppled ninth-ranked Saks last week.
They face 3A’s No. 1-ranked Piedmont, the defending state champion, at Piedmont Field of Champions at 7 p.m. Friday.
Jaxon Smith passed for two touchdowns — one to Roman McKeehan, another to Josh Scott — and Braiden Thomas rushed for 139 yards in Sylvania’s season-opening win.
Piedmont (0-1) took a 21-14 loss to Cherokee County last week.
The Bulldogs are 6-2 all-time against Sylvania, including a win in last year’s first-round state playoff game, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Crossville at Guntersville
Crossville travels to No. 8 Guntersville to open 5A, Region 7 competition at 7 p.m. Friday.
The 0-2 Lions are still searching for their first win under the guidance of first-year head coach Riley Edwards.
Crossville fell 33-7 at Collinsville on Saturday night. Caleb Causey scored a 2-yard touchdown run in the final minutes of regulation to help the Lions avoid the shutout.
Guntersville enter’s the matchup behind a 2-0 start. The Wildcats earned a 55-0 shutout win against Lawrence County last week and opened with a 21-7 victory against Southside-Gadsden the previous week.
Guntersville is 11-1 in series history against Crossville. The last Crossville win was November 1944, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
