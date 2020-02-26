PREP SOFTBALL: Camp helps Wildcats roll past Pirates

Taylor Camp batted 4 for 5 with three RBIs and four runs scored in the Fort Payne softball team’s 13-1 romp past the Boaz Pirates on Tuesday.
Camp scored on an error by the catcher in the first inning to give the Wildcats a 1-0 advantage, and added four runs in the top of the third. Camp scored on Addison Eason’s sacrifice-fly to center field, before Emily Ellis doubled on a fly ball to center and allowed Jadyn Huskey and AJ Kramer to plate runs for a 4-0 lead. Ellis added a fifth run on an error later in the inning.
Fort Payne took a 7-0 lead in the top of the fourth, before the Pirates scored their lone run on a single in the bottom of the fifth.
Ellis finished with two hits, three RBIs and a run scored, Hannah Buffington had two hits and an RBI and Kramer added two RBIs and scored three runs.
Eason earned the win in the circle in 5 innings, allowing one run on eight hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Kramer added an inning of relief with no runs or hits.
Fort Payne is set to host Geraldine at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
