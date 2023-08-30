The release of AL.com’s list of top high school senior volleyball players only bolstered what Geraldine High School faithful already knew: Brooklyn Hall is one of the state’s best.

Hall garnered the No. 22 spot among the collection of Alabama’s top 30 senior volleyball players (regardless of classification) last week.

The 5-foot-10 middle hitter, who is top-five academically in her class, was an AL.com Super All-State performer last season, in which she recorded 457 kills with a .376 hitting percentage. She added 42 aces, 95 blocks, 100 digs and 24 assists. 

With Hall’s help, Geraldine appeared in the first round of the 2022 AHSAA State Volleyball Tournament in Birmingham. The Bulldogs fell to 3-2 to eventual Class 3A state champion Prattville Christian.

AL.com’s Super Seniors:

1. Hannah Parant, Mountain Brook

2. Blakeley Robbins, Bayside Academy

3. Chelsea Daffin, McGill-Toolen

4. Meg Jarrett, Bob Jones

5. Emma Moore, McGill-Toolen

6. Tazi Harris, Guntersville

7. Maysie Douglas, Bayside Academy

8. Alayna Hattaway, Jasper

9. Audrey Vielguth, Vestavia Hills

10. Reece Varden, Spanish Fort

11. Juliet Galla, McGill-Toolen

12. Mamie Fromdahl, McGill-Toolen

13. Olivia Kelly, Thompson

14. Heather Holtz, Enterprise

15. Alexis Belarmino, Spanish Fort

16. Kendyl Mitchell, Hoover

17. Kailey Dickerson, Alexandria

18. Mabrey Whitehead, Oak Mountain

19. Clarissa Dupree, St. Paul’s

20. Chloe Mittelstadt, Thompson

21. Elizabeth Thomas, Huntsville

22. Brooklyn Hall, Geraldine

23. Isabel Hill, Trinity

24. Ava Boyll, Lawrence County

25. Allie Bryant, Pleasant Valley

26. Alice Harzon, Mountain Brook

27. Katelyn St.Clair, Sand Rock

28. Aubrey Lackey, Curry

29. Lauren Schuessler, Oak Mountain

30. Stella Helms, Briarwood

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.