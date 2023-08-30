The release of AL.com’s list of top high school senior volleyball players only bolstered what Geraldine High School faithful already knew: Brooklyn Hall is one of the state’s best.
Hall garnered the No. 22 spot among the collection of Alabama’s top 30 senior volleyball players (regardless of classification) last week.
The 5-foot-10 middle hitter, who is top-five academically in her class, was an AL.com Super All-State performer last season, in which she recorded 457 kills with a .376 hitting percentage. She added 42 aces, 95 blocks, 100 digs and 24 assists.
With Hall’s help, Geraldine appeared in the first round of the 2022 AHSAA State Volleyball Tournament in Birmingham. The Bulldogs fell to 3-2 to eventual Class 3A state champion Prattville Christian.
AL.com’s Super Seniors:
1. Hannah Parant, Mountain Brook
2. Blakeley Robbins, Bayside Academy
3. Chelsea Daffin, McGill-Toolen
4. Meg Jarrett, Bob Jones
5. Emma Moore, McGill-Toolen
6. Tazi Harris, Guntersville
7. Maysie Douglas, Bayside Academy
8. Alayna Hattaway, Jasper
9. Audrey Vielguth, Vestavia Hills
10. Reece Varden, Spanish Fort
11. Juliet Galla, McGill-Toolen
12. Mamie Fromdahl, McGill-Toolen
13. Olivia Kelly, Thompson
14. Heather Holtz, Enterprise
15. Alexis Belarmino, Spanish Fort
16. Kendyl Mitchell, Hoover
17. Kailey Dickerson, Alexandria
18. Mabrey Whitehead, Oak Mountain
19. Clarissa Dupree, St. Paul’s
20. Chloe Mittelstadt, Thompson
21. Elizabeth Thomas, Huntsville
22. Brooklyn Hall, Geraldine
23. Isabel Hill, Trinity
24. Ava Boyll, Lawrence County
25. Allie Bryant, Pleasant Valley
26. Alice Harzon, Mountain Brook
27. Katelyn St.Clair, Sand Rock
28. Aubrey Lackey, Curry
29. Lauren Schuessler, Oak Mountain
30. Stella Helms, Briarwood
