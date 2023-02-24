Plainview’s Lauren Jimmerson had 15 points and five rebounds, as second-ranked Susan Moore eliminated the third-ranked Bears 63-43 in the AHSAA Class 3A Northeast Regional final at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville on Thursday morning.
Saydi Jackson scored six points with five rebounds, Sawyer Kate Hulgan added six points, and Ali Price and Kami Sanders finished with five points apiece for Plainview (31-4).
Tournament MVP Cali Smallwood paced the Bulldogs (29-3) with a game-high 25 points and 11 rebounds. Lani Smallwood pitched in 18 points and Lacey Floyd added 11 points and rebounds.
The Bears only attempted an uncharacteristic 10 3-point field goals, making three of them.
Susan Moore outrebounded the Bears 34-25.
The Bulldogs led 13-11 by the end of the first quarter and 26-19 at halftime. By the start of the final period, Plainview trailed 47-31 and couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Susan Moore advanced to the AHSAA state semifinals at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena in Birmingham next week, playing Trinity Presbyterian.
All-tournament team: Jorda Crook (Ohatchee), Jaxson Sizemore (Glencoe), Lauren Jimmerson (Plainview), Lacey Ford (Susan Moore), Lani Smallwood (Susan Moore), Cali Smallwood (Susan Moore).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.