Plainview’s Lauren Jimmerson had 15 points and five rebounds, as second-ranked Susan Moore eliminated the third-ranked Bears 63-43 in the AHSAA Class 3A Northeast Regional final at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville on Thursday morning.

Saydi Jackson scored six points with five rebounds, Sawyer Kate Hulgan added six points, and Ali Price and Kami Sanders finished with five points apiece for Plainview (31-4).

