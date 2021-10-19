DeKalb teams begin North Regional play

Following last Saturday’s area tournament finals, the AHSAA Super Regional Volleyball Tournament is set.
Beginning Wednesday, five DeKalb County teams will compete in the opening round of the North Super Regional at Von Braun Center’s South Hall in Huntsville. While the first two rounds will be played Wednesday, the semifinal rounds, championship rounds and third-place matches will be played Thursday.
Ider, Plainview, Geraldine, Fyffe and Fort Payne advanced to the regional round after area tournament play.
In the Class 2A bracket of the North Super Regional, Ider plays Area 12 runner-up Spring Garden at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The winner advances to play the Lexington/Southeastern winner at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Ider defeated Pisgah 3-0 in the Area 15 championship last week.
In 3A, Plainview topped Fyffe 3-0 in the Area 14 championship last week. The Bears will play Area 10 runner-up Winfield in the first round of the North Super Regional at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. The Plainview/Winfield winner advanced to play the Susan Moore/Saks winner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Fyffe, 3A, Area 14 runner-up, plays Area 10 winner Carbon Hill at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. The winner advances to play the Wellborn/Brindlee Mountain winner at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Area 12 champion Geraldine plays Aea 15 runner-up Colbert Heights at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. The winner plays the Ohatchee/Elkmont winner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Geraldine swept Hokes Bluff 3-0 in the Area 12 championship match last week.
In 6A, Arab downed Fort Payne 3-1 in the Area 15 championship round. The Wildcats are scheduled to play Area 12 winner Clay-Chalkville at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The winner advances to play the Shades Valley/Athens winner at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the first-round pairings for competing DeKalb teams in the North Super Regional Championships at Von Braun Center in Huntsville:
CLASS 2A
A-15 W Ider vs. A-12 RU Spring Garden
A-16 W Lexington vs. A-11 RU Southeastern
A-9 W Westminster-Oak Mountain vs. A-13 RU Hatton
A-10 W Lamar County vs. A-14 RU Falkville
A-14 W Athens Bible vs. A-10 RU Red Bay
A-13 W Addison vs. A-9 RU Altamont
A-11 W West End vs. A-16 RU Mars Hill Bible
A-12 W Sand Rock vs. A-15 RU Pisgah
CLASS 3A
A-15 W Danville vs. A-12 RU Hokes Bluff
A-16 W Lauderdale County vs. A-11 RU Pleasant Valley
A-9 W Walter Wellborn vs. A-13 RU Brindlee Mountain
A-10 W Carbon Hill vs. A-14 RU Fyffe
A-14 W Plainview vs. A-10 RU Winfield
A-13 W Susan Moore vs. A-9 RU Saks
A-11 W Ohatchee vs. A-16 RU Elkmont
A-12 W Geraldine vs. A-15 RU Colbert Heights
CLASS 6A
A-15 W Arab vs. A-12 RU Mortimer Jordan
A-16 W Hazel Green vs. A-11 RU Woodlawn
A-9 W Mountain Brook vs. A-13 RU Southside-Gadsden
A-10 W Jasper vs. A-14 RU Cullman
A-14 W Hartselle vs. A-10 RU Minor
A-13 W Springville vs. A-9 RU Homewood
A-11 W Shades Valley vs. A-16 RU Athens
A-12 W Clay-Chalkville vs. A-15 RU Fort Payne
