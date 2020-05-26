Fort Payne duo named all-stars

A pair of Fort Payne soccer players earned all-star recognition by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association last week.
Goalkeeper Caroline Pendergrass was named to the North girls’ roster for the 2020 North-South All-Star game, while defender Jesse Espinoza Jimenez was named to the North roster for the boys’ contest.
The Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, which operates under the auspices of the AHSAA, has hosted annually North-South all-star games in football, baseball, softball, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week. The games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AHSAA Summer Conference, annually attended by more than 4,000 coaches and administrators, will still be July 13-18 but is being converted to a virtual conference.
The teams, comprised of 2021 rising seniors, were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school soccer coaches.
Each player will receive certificates from the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association for their selection to these prestigious squads.
Pendergrass joined Albertville’s Emma Colvin, Spain Park’s Vivian Gray and Bob Jones’ Georgia White on the North girls’ roster. North coaches were Mars Hill Bible’s Jack Mann and Hewitt-Trussville’s Lauren Wooten.
On the boys’ side, Jimenez joined Huntsville’s Andrew Carson and Gadsden City’s Jesse Kantzler on the North team. Coaches were Andalusia’s Ray Bozeman and Montgomery Academy’s Gabriel DeQueiroz.
The South All-Stars won the 2019 North-South girls’ game 3-1 and the North boys won 3-0. The North girls hold a 15-3-1 edge in the series, and the North boys have a 12-4-1 record in the matches held each year at All-Star Sports Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.