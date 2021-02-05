Joanna Hammett had a game-high 31 points as four Geraldine players scored in double digits in an 81-65 comeback victory against the Sardis Lions in Geraldine on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs (16-7) rallied from an 18-10 first-quarter deficit to pull within 32-31 at the halftime break.
Gracey Johnson made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 of her 12 points in the third to help push Geraldine to a 36-point quarter and a 68-48 lead heading into the final period.
Hammett was a perfect 14 for 14 from the free-throw line, Carley Johnson scored 13 points and Sara Smith added 12 points for the Bulldogs.
Jayda Lacks finished with 20 points to lead the Lions. Adelyn Ellis scored 15 points and Lily Underwood had 13 points.
Southside 44, Fort Payne 41:
Graidin Haas had 16 points to pace Fort Payne in a narrow loss against Southside-Gadsden in Fort Payne on Tuesday night.
Logan Neil scored nine points and Brylan Gray added seven points for the Wildcats.
Fort Payne led 29-24 at halftime and trailed 35-34 at the start of the fourth period.
Lynnsey Hunt led Southside with 16 points and Sydney Yancey and Ziniah Hardy added seven points apiece.
Fyffe 66, Section 48:
Emma Twilley finished with a game-high 23 points, Alyssa Webb scored 14 points and Fyffe topped Section in Section on Tuesday night.
Alexia Barber scored 11 points, Jade Johnson added 10 points and Livia Cowart chipped in eight points for the Red Devils (7-14).
Stormie Little led the Lions (4-23) with nine points, Kenleigh Owens and Savannah White scored eight points apiece and Jennifer Vega and Morgan Armstrong each had seven points.
After trailing 19-17 after one quarter, the Red Devils pulled ahead to a 36-28 halftime lead and a 54-44 advantage by the start of the final period.
Spring Garden 57, Plainview 42:
Payton Blevins made five 3-point baskets and finished with 19 points and Halle Brown added nine points in a loss to Spring Garden in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Kami Sanders recorded six rebounds and Elaine Puckett added five rebounds for the Bears (21-7).
Spring Garden raced to a 22-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and 40-18 at halftime. The Panthers limited Plainview to 17 second-half points.
Crossville 38, Gaston 27:
Kinsley Henderson had 14 points and Briseyda Gonzalez chipped in nine points as Crossville restricted Gaston to just two points in the fourth quarter of a win in Gadsden on Tuesday night.
The Lions broke a 17-all halftime tie and took a 26-25 edge leading into the fourth period.
Makiyah Underwood paced Gaston with eight points.
