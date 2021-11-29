QUICK HITS: Fort Payne’s Vega scores All-America accolade

Fort Payne native Aylin Vega earned an All-America honor after her performance in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s cross country final in November.
Vega, a freshman at Wallace State Community College and former Fort Payne High School student-athlete, placed 13th overall in the NJCAA Division II Women’s Cross Country Championship and was named as an honorable mention All-American.
The top 15 finishers were awarded All-America status. The championship races were held Nov. 13 at Pole Green Park in Richmond, Va.
At Fort Payne High School, Vega was a member of the cross country and track and field teams, helping add depth and experience to both teams. She was a key member of the girls 4x800-meter relay team that won bronze medals at the 2020 state track meet.
