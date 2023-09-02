The Valley Head Tigers beat the Section Lions 56-0 on Friday night, with Valley Head quarterback Tytan Blevins leading all rushers with 165 yards and Valley Head running back Ben Johnson leading with three touchdown runs to go along with 117 yards rushing.
Section got the ball first, where senior quarterback Josh Varner would ultimately be sacked on a pass before fumbling the ball, leading to a Valley Head recovery and, three plays later, a score, with Valley Head running back Ben Johnson breaking a 30-yard run to start the scoring for the Valley Head offense, who would score on all but one possession in the first half.
Section’s first scoring opportunity came in the closing seconds of the first half, where an 18-yard run from sophomore Jackson LeRoy set up the Lions at the five yard line. However, the Valley Head defense held firm and would end the threat, with Varner falling a couple yards short of the end zone on fourth down.
In the second half, the Valley Head offense continued to move the ball down the field, picking up four more touchdowns in the second half, with three of them coming in the fourth quarter. Four Valley Head players scored throughout the game, with running back Cayson McElrath adding two touchdowns while Braden Busby and Blevins each scored one touchdown.
Section continued to struggle on offense in the second half, with several decent gains being followed up by a penalty or a loss on the play. In the closing seconds of the game, Varner ripped a 25-yard run to set the Lions up on the Valley Head 25-yard-line and potentially in position to steal a last-second score. The very next play, the snap went over Varner’s head, who was able to grab the ball back before being tackled back at the 50 where the rest of the time on the clock ticked away.
