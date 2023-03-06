In the AHSAA Class 3A state championship game, Plainview head coach Robi Coker opted his team away from employing its usual style of full-court pressure defense in favor of a halfcourt game.
And who can argue with the results?
In a matchup full of slower pacing and halfcourt sets, the third-ranked Bears edged second-ranked Midfield 40-37 in last Friday’s 3A state final at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena in Birmingham, bringing another Blue Map Trophy back to Rainsville.
“We’ve played a lot of games in the halfcourt — Cullman, Jacksonville, Ramsay, (Westminster Christian Academy). We just felt like this group had to have a curveball, had to be able to play a little differently,” Coker said.
In playing halfcourt defense, Plainview restricted the Patriots to 43% shooting from the field and 17% from 3-point range in the final. The game’s pace was so methodical that only one fast-break basket was scored over the course of the entire game — the Patriots accounted for the lone fast-break points off a Plainview turnover.
“The game plan was to take it possession by possession,” Patriots head coach Courtney Jones said. “We knew it was going to be close and a low-scoring game. …I wish we could’ve been able to hit one more shot and be here with the Blue Map [Trophy] instead of the Red Map.”
The Bears held a 9-7 lead entering the second quarter and Midfield pulled ahead 20-16 at intermission.
In a tournament MVP outing, Luke Smith scored a game-high 18 points with nine rebounds, sinking a straightaway 3-pointer, a layup and a 3-pointer from the right wing across the third quarter to help the Bears pull ahead 26-22 with 3 minutes left in the period.
“They were guarding us pretty good — they’re athletic — but we were down and I knew somebody had to step up and make a play, so I just tried to be there and be a guy to make a play today,” Smith said.
The Patriots committed two turnovers in the game’s final 2 minutes, including one after Plainview’s Landon White (seven points, five rebounds) blocked a shot with 2:11 to play. Jonah Williams (seven points) helped the Bears seal the game by shooting 4 of 4 free-throw attempts in the final 30 seconds.
“I can’t say enough about this group’s toughness and how they’ve responded throughout the course of the year,” Coker said. “Because of that, they deserve to be champions.”
Midfield competed in Plainview’s annual FSB Shootout last year. And although the Bears managed to squeeze out a win, the Patriots’ transition game was a killer.
“(The Patriots) were so fast and we gave up so many easy baskets,” Coker said of the holiday tournament matchup. “We knew (our starters) were going to have to play heavy minutes. …We have great respect for their program and we felt it was in our best interest to play in the half and fortunately it worked out for us.”
Added Smith, “With playing halfcourt defense you know that takes away from your scoring. When we press we get a bunch of easy layups and steals, so I knew it wouldn’t be a high-scoring game with halfcourt defense, but (the Patriots) play good defense too and you have to give them credit — they guard you. But 40 (points) was enough today.”
After starting the season 0-2, Coker got his players more engaged in halfcourt defense, a style he thought the team may have to play for the rest of the season to be successful.
Out of the winless start, the Bears constructed an identity and quickly found their way.
“There’s a word everybody in sports uses called culture. Nobody really knows what that is, but everyone knows it when they see it,” Coker said. “This group and the groups before them really bought in to being unselfish. …And they really bought in to working. We work extremely hard, there’s not many days off. We treat May and June and July like a lot of people treat October and November.”
