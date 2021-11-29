Plainview goes 1-2 at Supreme Courts

In a three-day stint at a basketball tournament at Supreme Courts in Guntersville last week, Plainview won against Holly Pond and took losses to Prattville Christian Academy and New Hope, respectively.
Last Wednesday, the Bears wrapped up pre-Thanksgiving play with a 70-52 loss to New Hope.
Saydi Jackson scored 12 points with seven rebounds, and Kami Sanders contributed 12 points for Plainview (5-3). Hannah Regula had eight points, Mylie Butler added seven points and Kaylee Young chipped in six points.
The Indians led 24-14 at the end of the first quarter and outscored Plainview 16-4 in the second period to extend its advantage to 40-18 at intermission. New Hope pushed its lead to 57-36 by the end of the third.
New Hope shot 58% (25 of 43) from the floor, while the Bears shot 45% (18 of 40). Teams finished with an equal number of rebounds (19), but Plainview committed 21 turnovers while the Indians limited their turnovers to 11.
Last Tuesday, the Bears lost 58-38 to Prattville Christian.
The Panthers outshot Plainview 48% (24 of 50) to 31% (15 of 49) and outrebounded 30-20.
Lauren Jimmerson led the Bears with 12 points, Jackson added 10 points and seven rebounds and Sawyer Hulgan had eight points.
The Panthers registered 21 turnovers to Plainview’s 16.
Last Monday, Jimmerson paced Plainview with 20 points, including four 3-point baskets, in a 51-35 victory against Holly Pond.
Jackson recorded 10 points, Sanders added eight points and Hulgan had six points for Plainview. Regula and Ali Price grabbed six rebounds apiece.
Plainview led 22-19 at halftime and outscored the Broncos 26-2 in the third to lead 48-21.
The Bears outrebounded Holly Pond 30-21 and committed twice fewer turnovers (28-14).
Neither side had a great shooting performance — Holly Pond was 10 of 29 (35%) and Plainview was 18 of 58 (31%).
