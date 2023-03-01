It’s a repeat for the Cornerstone Christian Academy varsity girls basketball team.
Mackenzie Ely led the way with a game-high 25 points and 14 rebounds, Evie Reed scored 20 points (four 3-pointers) and the Eagles pulled away in the third quarter to beat Chilton Christian Academy 58-39, defending their ACAA Division 2A state title in Oxford last Saturday.
Ely earned tournament MVP, as Cornerstone won its second straight 2A championship and third in the past five years, collecting a 13-3 record in the state tournament and finishing with a 17-7 overall mark across the 2022-23 season.
Ely and Reed both produced career scoring highs in the final. Reed shot 4 of 5 from beyond the 3-point arc and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Jaelin Monroe added nine points.
Chilton’s Kaylee Calloway had 15 points, while Emma Camp scored nine points and Zoe Jones and Kamryn Smitherman had five points apiece.
The Eagles flew to a 23-10 advantage by the end of the first quarter. Ely scored 11 points in the period, while Monroe and Reed each sank a 3. Chilton committed eight personal fouls in the opening frame and the Eagles made 5 of 11 foul shots.
Calloway scored 11 points and Camp and Smitherman each drained a 3-pointer to help Chilton rally to within 34-28 at halftime.
Cornerstone gained separation for good with a third-quarter run, outscoring Chilton 19-6 across the quarter. Ely produced nine points in the period and Reed scored eight points, including swishing a pair of 3s, to help lift the Eagles to a 53-34 lead entering the final frame.
ACAA Division 2A Varsity Girls All-State Basketball Region A North first team: Mackenzie Ely (Cornerstone), Jaelin Monroe (Cornerstone), Ashlyn Howard (Tabernacle Christian), Marylee Overholt (Pineview Christian), Cathryn Lynn (Marshall Christian), Morgan Arbitelle (Tabernacle Christian), Maggie Mitchell (Pineview Christian), Charli White (Pineview Christian) and Addison Clack (Clay County Christian).
ACAA Division 2A Varsity Girls All-State Basketball Region A North second team:
Evie Reed (Cornerstone), Kendall Coots (Cornerstone), Maleah Chadwick (Tabernacle Christian), Kaitlyn Campbell (Marshall Christian) and Gabby Daniel (Tabernacle Christian).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.