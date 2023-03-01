It’s a repeat for the Cornerstone Christian Academy varsity girls basketball team.

Mackenzie Ely led the way with a game-high 25 points and 14 rebounds, Evie Reed scored 20 points (four 3-pointers) and the Eagles pulled away in the third quarter to beat Chilton Christian Academy 58-39, defending their ACAA Division 2A state title in Oxford last Saturday.

