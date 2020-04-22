(Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment in a series of stories about DeKalb County football coaches describing some of their favorite plays from this past season. The Times-Journal asked coaches from around the county to pick their favorite plays from this past season, illustrate them and describe why they stood out across the season.)
FORT PAYNE — At the end of regulation in a game against North Jackson, Plainview coach Nick Ledbetter told his team the play it was going to run to win the game in overtime.
The play, called 26 Power Plus, was of the power-run variety. It required two tight ends and three running backs in the formation with the idea of focusing the blocking to an inside point for the ball carrier to gain short yardage.
The Bears took possession and marched down the field, scoring a touchdown and setting up a 2-point conversion attempt that would give them a one-point lead.
“We felt like our offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage at this point in the game,” Ledbetter said. “Being in control of the line of scrimmage, we did not think North Jackson could stop Brody McCurdy from 3 yards away from the goal line.”
Everything went according to plan.
McCurdy took the handoff and ran ahead behind blockers, crossing the goal line while standing up to give Plainview a 36-35 win.
The power-run play that helped the Bears earn their first win of this season was part of a much larger construct, Ledbetter said.
The first offensive play the Bears installed in the spring of 2019 was called 26. The two represented the series — in the case of the power-run play, it was in the 20 series. The 20 series told Plainview’s offensive linemen what the blocking scheme would be on the incoming play.
Ledbetter said the blocking scheme in 26 is inside power. The six represented the side of the field the offense wanted to attack.
“We can run the play 26 with any personnel and formation,” the coach said.
For example, the Bears can run the play in a heavy package with two tight ends and three running backs or with an empty formation and five wide receivers, making the play universal.
“It’s not just a first-and-10 call or a third-and-1 call,” Ledbetter said. “This can be called in any situation.”
After coaches teach the blocking concept, Ledbetter said offensive coordinator Brad Bruce’s ability to add tag words to change 26 into multiple concepts is what the team loves about the play.
When 26 is called, Ledbetter said it can be any of the following: a one running back run-only play; a two-back power-run play; a quarterback run; a run-pass option; a traditional play-action pass where the quarterback fakes a handoff to a running back and can throw downfield; an inside run; an outside run-read option where the quarterback acts based on how defenders react; a triple-option where any of the three players in the backfield can run the ball.
The play also allows linemen to be informed on which defenders to block or not block after the snap, and it can be used to put multiple players in pre-snap motion to add confusion for the defense.
During the Bears’ OT win against North Jackson, Ledbetter said 26 was called six times, using four different variations, on their final drive to tie the game inside of the final 4 minutes of regulation.
