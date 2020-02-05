No. 4 Crossville boys upset No. 1 Boaz

Tyler Cox scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead the No. 4-seeded Crossville boys in a 45-42 upset of top-seeded Boaz in the semifinal round of the Class 5A, Area 14 in Boaz on Tuesday night.
Cox made 7 of 8 free throw attempts in the fourth and Quentin Chapman finished with nine points.
The Lions (10-12) advanced and will play Douglas for the championship at 6 p.m. Friday.
Here are results from other DeKalb County boys semifinal-round area tournaments:
Fyffe 70, Ider 40
Austin Buster had 14 points and Brody Dalton chipped in 10 points for the Fyffe boys in a 70-40 victory against Ider in a Class 2A, Area 15 semifinal in Fyffe on Tuesday night.
Lucas Jones scored nine points and Parker Godwin added eight points for the Red Devils (29-2). They play North Sand Mountain for the area title at 6 p.m. Friday.
Fyffe led 26-9 at the end of the first quarter and 47-23 at halftime.
The Hornets ended their season at 5-17.
Plainview 81, Pisgah 47
Tristan Willingham netted 6 of 8 3-point attempts and finished with 20 points and the No. 1-seeded Plainview boys raced past No. 4 Pisgah 81-47 in a Class 3A, Area 15 semifinal in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Jonah Williams scored 13 points, Luke Smith and Dylan Haymon added 10 points and five rebounds each for the Bears (26-4). Jacob Henderson had five rebounds and Cole Millican scored nine points with five assists.
Pisgah’s season ended at 7-16.
The Bears play Geraldine for the area title at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Albertville 85, Fort Payne 61
Kevin Hightower led all Fort Payne boys with 29 points and Jacob Hendricks added nine points in an 85-61 loss to Albertville in the Class 6A, Area 13 semifinal in Oxford on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats (10-17) scored 46 points in the second half, but Albertville’s strong start was too much to overcome.
The Aggies (24-4) will play top-seeded Oxford for the area championship.
Fort Payne’s season ended.
Asbury 64, Collinsville 60
Kaleb Jones made four 3-pointers and 6 of 8 free throws for the Collinsville boys in a 64-60 overtime loss to Asbury in the Class 2A, Area 14 semifinal round in Sand Rock on Monday night.
Isaac Jones had 18 points and Jacob Jones added nine points for the Panthers (11-12), as they ended their season.
Collinsville trailed 43-42 at the start of the fourth and forced extra time.
Asbury’s Jay Jones scored 12 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter. Skylar Bearden had 16 points and Hunter Patterson chipped in 14 points for the Rams (18-9), as they advanced to play Sand Rock in the title game Friday night.
