The Cornerstone Christian Academy varsity basketball teams competed in the Alabama Christian Athletic Association’s Division 2 tournament this week.
The Cornerstone boys defeated Tuscaloosa Christian 58-34 in the quarterfinal round at Oxford Civic Center in Oxford on Thursday. The Eagles played Tabernacle Christian in the semifinal round Friday night. The game was not completed before press time.
The Cornerstone girls topped Tuscaloosa Christian 50-38 in the semifinal round to advance to Saturday’s championship round.
The girls play Tabernacle Christian for the championship at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Oxford Civic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.