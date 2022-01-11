PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Collinsville slides past Glencoe in overtime

Collinsville converted 9 of 10 free-throw attempts in overtime while limiting Glencoe to just five points in a 48-40 victory at Glencoe High School on Saturday.
With the game knotted at 35 at the end of regulation, the Panthers did their part from the foul line while outscoring their Class 3A, Area 12 rival 13-5 in the extra period.
Tyla Tatum led Collinsville in scoring with 16 points, making 8 of 10 free-throw tries. Sophia Wills added 14 points.
Jaxson Sizemore finished with a game-high 17 points for the Yellow Jackets, and Kinslee Gray chipped in 13 points.
Glencoe maintained a 19-17 halftime advantage before the Panthers took command with a 31-27 lead behind a 14-point, third-quarter scoring effort.
Pisgah 66, Ider 61:
Makinley Traylor scored a game-high 21 points, leading three Ider players in double-digit scoring in a 66-61 loss to Pisgah at Ider High School on Friday night.
Kennzie Smith scored 17 points and Kinsley Carson made four 3-point baskets and tallied 14 points in the Hornets’ Class 2A, Area 15 loss.
Ider (11-8, 2-2 2A, Area 15) led 30-26 at intermission and 47-42 at the end of the third quarter.
Traylor produced 11 of the Hornets’ 14 fourth-quarter points, while Carson added a 3-pointer.
The Eagles (16-3, 4-0) did enough to pull ahead in the final frame, scoring three baskets from beyond the arc and making 7 of 10 attempts from the foul line.
Kallie Tinker and Molly Heard had 17 points apiece for Pisgah, and Campbell Barron contributed 12 points.
