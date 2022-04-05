Jones delivers two-run homer as Collinsville tops Ider in county duel

Destini Jones hit a two-run home run, Gracie Griggs added a double and Collinsville topped Ider 4-1 on Monday.
Sophia Wills plated two runs on two hits, Rylee Tillery plated a run on a hit and Somer Stewart pitched a complete game, striking out six, walking one and allowing three hits for the Panthers.
Makinley Traylor doubled for the Hornets at the plate, as Brynley Traylor surrendered five hits, struck out two and walked one in the loss.
Behind an eight-run fifth inning, Collinsville rallied back to beat rival Sand Rock 15-9 on Saturday, finishing 1-4 in a weekend tournament.
Against Sand Rock, Wills drove in five runs on three hits. Griggs doubled twice on three hits with two RBIs, and Tyla Tatum doubled on two hits with three RBIs and plated four runs. Kayla Beene doubled with an RBI and two runs scored, Somer Stewart doubled with two RBIs and a run scored.
The Panthers finished with 16 hits and 15 RBIs.
Beene tossed 1 1/3 innings in the win, surrendering seven hits and runs and walking one. Stewart gave up five hits and struck out four in relief.
In the second game of the Panthers’ Saturday tripleheader, they fell 10-0 to Pelham.
Beene doubled and Tillery added two hits at the plate, while Stewart tossed four innings in the loss. Stewart struck out five and walked one while giving up five runs on six hits.
Collinsville lost 4-1 to Handley in Saturday’s opening game, as Wills accounted for the Panthers only two hits.
Beene allowed five hits and struck out two in a complete-game pitching performance.
On Friday against White Plains, Stewart recorded the Panthers’ lone hit in a 10-0 defeat in four innings. Stewart retired six and walked two while allowing seven hits.
Jones finished with a solo homer in the Panthers’ 10-4 loss to Piedmont.
Tatum took the loss in the circle, surrendering seven hits while delivering three strikeouts and walking one in 3 1/3 innings.
Buckhorn 2, Plainview 1:
Lily Boswell sat seven batters and walked one while surrendering four hits in a complete game, as Plainview took a loss to Buckhorn on Monday.
The Bears (16-4) were limited to four hits, as Mia Tidmore finished with two hits and a run scored and Abby Williams added two hits.
Hannah Regula had a two-run home run as Plainview fell 5-4 to West Morgan, capping the weekend with a 1-3 record at a Huntsville tournament Saturday.
Tidmore doubled twice and scored two runs and Kadie Brooks plated a run on a hit for the Bears.
Boswell struck out 13 batters and walked one while surrendering five hits in a complete-game outing.
Earlier Saturday, Tessa Word struck out 10 and walked one while giving up two hits in an 8-0 shutout victory against Station Camp (Tenn.).
Mallory Lindsey finished the game with a solo homer, Word doubled twice and drove in three runs, Regula tripled on two hits with an RBI and two runs scored and Tidmore doubled on two hits and plated three runs.
The Bears opened the tournament with a 12-3 loss to Austin on Friday.
Word capped the scoring with a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and Tidmore scored a run on two hits.
In the circle, Word tossed a complete game, allowing eight hits while striking out eight and walking two.
In a 4-3 loss to Louisville Male (Ky.), Plainview took a walk-off defeat on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Boswell struck out 10 and walked one while giving up five hits in a complete game.
Tidmore finished with a solo homer, Boswell and Williams each doubled and Jada Hampton had three hits with an RBI.
